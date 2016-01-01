clickhouse_backupview

Python module to help analyzing backups made by the BACKUP command. The main motivation was to allows getting some information from a backup without actually restoring it.

This module provides functions to

enumerate files contained in a backup

read files from a backup

get useful information in readable form about databases, tables, parts contained in a backup

check integrity of a backup

from clickhouse_backupview import open_backup , S3 , FileInfo







backup = open_backup ( S3 ( "uri" , "access_key_id" , "secret_access_key" ) )





print ( backup . get_databases ( ) ) )







for db in backup . get_databases ( ) :

for tbl in backup . get_tables ( database = db ) :

print ( backup . get_create_query ( database = db , table = tbl ) )

print ( backup . get_partitions ( database = db , table = tbl ) )

print ( backup . get_parts ( database = db , table = tbl ) )





backup . extract_all ( table = "mydb.mytable" , out = '/tmp/my_backup_1/all/' )





backup . extract_table_data ( table = "mydb.mytable" , out = '/tmp/my_backup_1/mytable/' )





backup . extract_table_data ( table = "mydb.mytable" , partition = "202201" , out = '/tmp/my_backup_1/202201/' )





backup . extract_table_data ( table = "mydb.mytable" , part = "202201_100_200_3" , out = '/tmp/my_backup_1/202201_100_200_3/' )



For more examples see the test.