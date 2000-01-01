Use cases / Logging & metrics

Logging & metrics with ClickHouse

ClickHouse is the fastest and most resource-efficient database for real-time analytics, making it the perfect fit for observability use cases.

Transform your logging, tracing, and metrics management with industry-leading compression ratios, sub-second query response times, powerful aggregation functions, and an extensive suite of integrations. Unlock unrivaled visibility into your data with ClickHouse.

Discover why companies are choosing ClickHouse as their blazing fast observability store

**10-100x in cost savings** depending on alternatives considered

10-100x in cost savings depending on alternatives considered

**Best-in-class ingestion rates** for the most demanding workloads

Best-in-class ingestion rates for the most demanding workloads

**Up to 30x compression ratios** for the most efficient storage usage

Up to 30x compression ratios for the most efficient storage usage

Quote
ClickHouse helps us efficiently and reliably analyze logs across trillions of Internet requests to identify malicious traffic and provide customers with rich analytics.
Cloudflare
Quote
Now, our customers can search through months of browser and server-side log data in under a second thanks to the tech behind ClickHouse.
Highlight.io
Quote
The platform is ingesting millions of logs per second from thousands of services across regions, storing several PBs worth, and serving hundreds of queries per second from both dashboards and programs.
Uber
Trusted by developers that work with data at scale
System overview

ClickHouse for Observability

When it comes to time series event data like logs, traces, and metrics, ClickHouse shines in its ability to perform a huge range of analytical functions over massive volumes of data - leveraging features like high compression rates to ensure robust performance at scale.