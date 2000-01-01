Use cases / Logging & metrics
Logging & metrics with ClickHouse
ClickHouse is the fastest and most resource-efficient database for real-time analytics, making it the perfect fit for observability use cases.
Transform your logging, tracing, and metrics management with industry-leading compression ratios, sub-second query response times, powerful aggregation functions, and an extensive suite of integrations. Unlock unrivaled visibility into your data with ClickHouse.
Discover why companies are choosing ClickHouse as their blazing fast observability store
10-100x in cost savings depending on alternatives considered
Best-in-class ingestion rates for the most demanding workloads
Up to 30x compression ratios for the most efficient storage usage
ClickHouse for Observability
When it comes to time series event data like logs, traces, and metrics, ClickHouse shines in its ability to perform a huge range of analytical functions over massive volumes of data - leveraging features like high compression rates to ensure robust performance at scale.