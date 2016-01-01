Allocation profiling
ClickHouse uses jemalloc as its global allocator that comes with some tools for allocation sampling and profiling.
To make allocation profiling more convenient,
SYSTEM commands are provided along 4LW commands in Keeper.
Sampling allocations and flushing heap profiles
If we want to sample and profile allocations in
jemalloc, we need to start ClickHouse/Keeper with profiling enabled using environment variable
MALLOC_CONF.
MALLOC_CONF=background_thread:true,prof:true
jemalloc will sample allocation and store the information internally.
We can tell
jemalloc to flush current profile by running:
- ClickHouse
- Keeper
SYSTEM JEMALLOC FLUSH PROFILE
echo jmfp | nc localhost 9181
By default, heap profile file will be generated in
/tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse._pid_._seqnum_.heap where
_pid_ is the PID of ClickHouse and
_seqnum_ is the global sequence number for the current heap profile.
For Keeper, the default file is
/tmp/jemalloc_keeper._pid_._seqnum_.heap following the same rules.
A different location can be defined by appending the
MALLOC_CONF environment variable with
prof_prefix option.
For example, if we want to generate profiles in
/data folder where the prefix for filename will be
my_current_profile we can run ClickHouse/Keeper with following environment variable:
MALLOC_CONF=background_thread:true,prof:true,prof_prefix:/data/my_current_profile
Generated file will append to prefix PID and sequence number.
Analyzing heap profiles
After we generated heap profiles, we need to analyze them.
For that, we need to use
jemalloc's tool called jeprof which can be installed in multiple ways:
- installing
jemallocusing system's package manager
- cloning jemalloc repo and running autogen.sh from the root folder that will provide you with
jeprofscript inside the
binfolder
jeprof uses
addr2line to generate stacktraces which can be really slow.
If that’s the case, we recommend installing an alternative implementation of the tool.
git clone https://github.com/gimli-rs/addr2line
cd addr2line
cargo b --examples -r
cp ./target/release/examples/addr2line path/to/current/addr2line
There are many different formats to generate from the heap profile using
jeprof.
We recommend to run
jeprof --help to check usage and many different options the tool provides.
In general,
jeprof command will look like this:
jeprof path/to/binary path/to/heap/profile --output_format [ > output_file]
If we want to compare which allocations happened between 2 profiles we can set the base argument:
jeprof path/to/binary --base path/to/first/heap/profile path/to/second/heap/profile --output_format [ > output_file]
For example:
- if we want to generate a text file with each procedure written per line:
jeprof path/to/binary path/to/heap/profile --text > result.txt
- if we want to generate a PDF file with call-graph:
jeprof path/to/binary path/to/heap/profile --pdf > result.pdf
Generating flame graph
jeprof allows us to generate collapsed stacks for building flame graphs.
We need to use
--collapsed argument:
jeprof path/to/binary path/to/heap/profile --collapsed > result.collapsed
After that, we can use many different tools to visualize collapsed stacks.
Most popular would be FlameGraph which contains a script called
flamegraph.pl:
cat result.collapsed | /path/to/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --color=mem --title="Allocation Flame Graph" --width 2400 > result.svg
Another interesting tool is speedscope that allows you to analyze collected stacks in a more interactive way.
Controlling allocation profiler during runtime
If ClickHouse/Keeper were started with enabled profiler, they support additional commands for disabling/enabling allocation profiling during runtime. Using those commands, it's easier to profile only specific intervals.
Disable profiler:
- ClickHouse
- Keeper
SYSTEM JEMALLOC DISABLE PROFILE
echo jmdp | nc localhost 9181
Enable profiler:
- ClickHouse
- Keeper
SYSTEM JEMALLOC ENABLE PROFILE
echo jmep | nc localhost 9181
It's also possible to control the initial state of the profiler by setting
prof_active option which is enabled by default.
For example, if we don't want to sample allocations during startup but only after we enable the profiler, we can start ClickHouse/Keeper with following environment variable:
MALLOC_CONF=background_thread:true,prof:true,prof_active:false
and enable profiler at a later point.
Additional options for profiler
jemalloc has many different options available related to profiler which can be controlled by modifying
MALLOC_CONF environment variable.
For example, interval between allocation samples can be controlled with
lg_prof_sample.
If you want to dump heap profile every N bytes you can enable it using
lg_prof_interval.
We recommend to check
jemallocs reference page for such options.
Other resources
ClickHouse/Keeper expose
jemalloc related metrics in many different ways.
It's important to be aware that none of these metrics are synchronized with each other and values may drift.
System table
asynchronous_metrics
SELECT *
FROM system.asynchronous_metrics
WHERE metric ILIKE '%jemalloc%'
FORMAT Vertical
System table
jemalloc_bins
Contains information about memory allocations done via jemalloc allocator in different size classes (bins) aggregated from all arenas.
Prometheus
All
jemalloc related metrics from
asynchronous_metrics are also exposed using Prometheus endpoint in both ClickHouse and Keeper.
jmst 4LW command in Keeper
Keeper supports
jmst 4LW command which returns basic allocator statistics.
Example:
echo jmst | nc localhost 9181