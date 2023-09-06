ClickHouse vs Snowflake

Overview

Our benchmark analysis demonstrates that ClickHouse Cloud outperforms Snowflake across the critical dimensions for real-time analytics: query latency and cost.

Objective

Reports from customers have indicated that migrating real-time analytics workloads from Snowflake to ClickHouse Cloud has not only increased query performance but also reduced expenses for their businesses. Thus, the objective of our benchmark analysis is to deeply understand and outline the differences and similarities between ClickHouse Cloud and Snowflake for real-time analytics. We compare the performance and cost of both systems.

Approach

We benchmark, in ClickHouse Cloud and Snowflake, a set of real-time analytics queries that are representative of many real-time data applications. The cost is recorded for running each benchmark test, considering data loading and storage. Finally, this expense analysis is projected and compared for a production environment and workload.