scheduler
Contains information and status for scheduling nodes residing on the local server. This table can be used for monitoring. The table contains a row for every scheduling node.
Example:
SELECT *
FROM system.scheduler
WHERE resource = 'network_read' AND path = '/prio/fair/prod'
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
resource: network_read
path: /prio/fair/prod
type: fifo
weight: 5
priority: 0
is_active: 0
active_children: 0
dequeued_requests: 67
dequeued_cost: 4692272
busy_periods: 63
vruntime: 938454.1999999989
system_vruntime: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
queue_length: 0
queue_cost: 0
budget: -60524
is_satisfied: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
inflight_requests: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
inflight_cost: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
max_requests: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
max_cost: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
Columns:
resource(
String) - Resource name
path(
String) - Path to a scheduling node within this resource scheduling hierarchy
type(
String) - Type of a scheduling node.
weight(
Float64) - Weight of a node, used by a parent node of `fair`` type.
priority(
Int64) - Priority of a node, used by a parent node of 'priority' type (Lower value means higher priority).
is_active(
UInt8) - Whether this node is currently active - has resource requests to be dequeued and constraints satisfied.
active_children(
UInt64) - The number of children in active state.
dequeued_requests(
UInt64) - The total number of resource requests dequeued from this node.
dequeued_cost(
UInt64) - The sum of costs (e.g. size in bytes) of all requests dequeued from this node.
busy_periods(
UInt64) - The total number of deactivations of this node.
vruntime(
Nullable(Float64)) - For children of
fairnodes only. Virtual runtime of a node used by SFQ algorithm to select the next child to process in a max-min fair manner.
system_vruntime(
Nullable(Float64)) - For
fairnodes only. Virtual runtime showing
vruntimeof the last processed resource request. Used during child activation as the new value of
vruntime.
queue_length(
Nullable(UInt64)) - For
fifonodes only. Current number of resource requests residing in the queue.
queue_cost(
Nullable(UInt64)) - For
fifonodes only. Sum of costs (e.g. size in bytes) of all requests residing in the queue.
budget(
Nullable(Int64)) - For
fifonodes only. The number of available "cost units" for new resource requests. Can appear in case of discrepancy of estimated and real costs of resource requests (e.g. after read/write failure)
is_satisfied(
Nullable(UInt8)) - For constraint nodes only (e.g.
inflight_limit). Equals
1if all the constraint of this node are satisfied.
inflight_requests(
Nullable(Int64)) - For
inflight_limitnodes only. The number of resource requests dequeued from this node, that are currently in consumption state.
inflight_cost(
Nullable(Int64)) - For
inflight_limitnodes only. The sum of costs (e.g. bytes) of all resource requests dequeued from this node, that are currently in consumption state.
max_requests(
Nullable(Int64)) - For
inflight_limitnodes only. Upper limit for
inflight_requestsleading to constraint violation.
max_cost(
Nullable(Int64)) - For
inflight_limitnodes only. Upper limit for
inflight_costleading to constraint violation.