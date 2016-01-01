scheduler

Contains information and status for scheduling nodes residing on the local server. This table can be used for monitoring. The table contains a row for every scheduling node.

Example:

SELECT *

FROM system . scheduler

WHERE resource = 'network_read' AND path = '/prio/fair/prod'

FORMAT Vertical



Row 1:

──────

resource: network_read

path: /prio/fair/prod

type: fifo

weight: 5

priority: 0

is_active: 0

active_children: 0

dequeued_requests: 67

dequeued_cost: 4692272

busy_periods: 63

vruntime: 938454.1999999989

system_vruntime: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

queue_length: 0

queue_cost: 0

budget: -60524

is_satisfied: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

inflight_requests: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

inflight_cost: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

max_requests: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

max_cost: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ



Columns: