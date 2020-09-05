query_metric_log

Contains history of memory and metric values from table system.events for individual queries, periodically flushed to disk.

Once a query starts, data is collected at periodic intervals of query_metric_log_interval milliseconds (which is set to 1000 by default). The data is also collected when the query finishes if the query takes longer than query_metric_log_interval .

Columns:

query_id (String) — ID of the query.

(String) — ID of the query. hostname (LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.

(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query. event_date (Date) — Event date.

(Date) — Event date. event_time (DateTime) — Event time.

(DateTime) — Event time. event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds resolution.

Example

SELECT * FROM system . query_metric_log LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical ;



Row 1:

──────

query_id: 97c8ba04-b6d4-4bd7-b13e-6201c5c6e49d

hostname: clickhouse.eu-central1.internal

event_date: 2020-09-05

event_time: 2020-09-05 16:22:33

event_time_microseconds: 2020-09-05 16:22:33.196807

memory_usage: 313434219

peak_memory_usage: 598951986

ProfileEvent_Query: 0

ProfileEvent_SelectQuery: 0

ProfileEvent_InsertQuery: 0

ProfileEvent_FailedQuery: 0

ProfileEvent_FailedSelectQuery: 0

...



