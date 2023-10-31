Blob Storage Operations Log
Contains logging entries with information about various blob storage operations such as uploads and deletes.
Columns:
event_date(Date) — Date of the event.
event_time(DateTime) — Time of the event.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Time of the event with microseconds precision.
event_type(Enum8) — Type of the event. Possible values:
'Upload'
'Delete'
'MultiPartUploadCreate'
'MultiPartUploadWrite'
'MultiPartUploadComplete'
'MultiPartUploadAbort'
query_id(String) — Identifier of the query associated with the event, if any.
thread_id(UInt64) — Identifier of the thread performing the operation.
thread_name(String) — Name of the thread performing the operation.
disk_name(LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the associated disk.
bucket(String) — Name of the bucket.
remote_path(String) — Path to the remote resource.
local_path(String) — Path to the metadata file on the local system, which references the remote resource.
data_size(UInt32) — Size of the data involved in the upload event.
error(String) — Error message associated with the event, if any.
Example
Suppose a blob storage operation uploads a file, and an event is logged:
SELECT * FROM system.blob_storage_log WHERE query_id = '7afe0450-504d-4e4b-9a80-cd9826047972' ORDER BY event_date, event_time_microseconds \G
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2023-10-31
event_time: 2023-10-31 16:03:40
event_time_microseconds: 2023-10-31 16:03:40.481437
event_type: Upload
query_id: 7afe0450-504d-4e4b-9a80-cd9826047972
thread_id: 2381740
disk_name: disk_s3
bucket: bucket1
remote_path: rrr/kxo/tbnqtrghgtnxkzgtcrlutwuslgawe
local_path: store/654/6549e8b3-d753-4447-8047-d462df6e6dbe/tmp_insert_all_1_1_0/checksums.txt
data_size: 259
error:
In this example, upload operation was associated with the
INSERT query with ID
7afe0450-504d-4e4b-9a80-cd9826047972. The local metadata file
store/654/6549e8b3-d753-4447-8047-d462df6e6dbe/tmp_insert_all_1_1_0/checksums.txt refers to remote path
rrr/kxo/tbnqtrghgtnxkzgtcrlutwuslgawe in bucket
bucket1 on disk
disk_s3, with a size of 259 bytes.
