Blob Storage Operations Log

Contains logging entries with information about various blob storage operations such as uploads and deletes.

event_date (Date) — Date of the event.

(Date) — Date of the event. event_time (DateTime) — Time of the event.

(DateTime) — Time of the event. event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Time of the event with microseconds precision.

(DateTime64) — Time of the event with microseconds precision. event_type (Enum8) — Type of the event. Possible values: 'Upload' 'Delete' 'MultiPartUploadCreate' 'MultiPartUploadWrite' 'MultiPartUploadComplete' 'MultiPartUploadAbort'

(Enum8) — Type of the event. Possible values: query_id (String) — Identifier of the query associated with the event, if any.

(String) — Identifier of the query associated with the event, if any. thread_id (UInt64) — Identifier of the thread performing the operation.

(UInt64) — Identifier of the thread performing the operation. thread_name (String) — Name of the thread performing the operation.

(String) — Name of the thread performing the operation. disk_name (LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the associated disk.

(LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the associated disk. bucket (String) — Name of the bucket.

(String) — Name of the bucket. remote_path (String) — Path to the remote resource.

(String) — Path to the remote resource. local_path (String) — Path to the metadata file on the local system, which references the remote resource.

(String) — Path to the metadata file on the local system, which references the remote resource. data_size (UInt32) — Size of the data involved in the upload event.

(UInt32) — Size of the data involved in the upload event. error (String) — Error message associated with the event, if any.

Suppose a blob storage operation uploads a file, and an event is logged:

SELECT * FROM system . blob_storage_log WHERE query_id = '7afe0450-504d-4e4b-9a80-cd9826047972' ORDER BY event_date , event_time_microseconds \G



event_date: 2023-10-31

event_time: 2023-10-31 16:03:40

event_time_microseconds: 2023-10-31 16:03:40.481437

event_type: Upload

query_id: 7afe0450-504d-4e4b-9a80-cd9826047972

thread_id: 2381740

disk_name: disk_s3

bucket: bucket1

remote_path: rrr/kxo/tbnqtrghgtnxkzgtcrlutwuslgawe

local_path: store/654/6549e8b3-d753-4447-8047-d462df6e6dbe/tmp_insert_all_1_1_0/checksums.txt

data_size: 259

error:



In this example, upload operation was associated with the INSERT query with ID 7afe0450-504d-4e4b-9a80-cd9826047972 . The local metadata file store/654/6549e8b3-d753-4447-8047-d462df6e6dbe/tmp_insert_all_1_1_0/checksums.txt refers to remote path rrr/kxo/tbnqtrghgtnxkzgtcrlutwuslgawe in bucket bucket1 on disk disk_s3 , with a size of 259 bytes.

