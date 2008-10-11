Operators
ClickHouse transforms operators to their corresponding functions at the query parsing stage according to their priority, precedence, and associativity.
Access Operators
a[N] – Access to an element of an array. The
arrayElement(a, N) function.
a.N – Access to a tuple element. The
tupleElement(a, N) function.
Numeric Negation Operator
-a – The
negate (a) function.
For tuple negation: tupleNegate.
Multiplication and Division Operators
a * b – The
multiply (a, b) function.
For multiplying tuple by number: tupleMultiplyByNumber, for scalar profuct: dotProduct.
a / b – The
divide(a, b) function.
For dividing tuple by number: tupleDivideByNumber.
a % b – The
modulo(a, b) function.
Addition and Subtraction Operators
a + b – The
plus(a, b) function.
For tuple addiction: tuplePlus.
a - b – The
minus(a, b) function.
For tuple subtraction: tupleMinus.
Comparison Operators
equals function
a = b – The
equals(a, b) function.
a == b – The
equals(a, b) function.
notEquals function
a != b – The
notEquals(a, b) function.
a <> b – The
notEquals(a, b) function.
lessOrEquals function
a <= b – The
lessOrEquals(a, b) function.
greaterOrEquals function
a >= b – The
greaterOrEquals(a, b) function.
less function
a < b – The
less(a, b) function.
greater function
a > b – The
greater(a, b) function.
like function
a LIKE s – The
like(a, b) function.
notLike function
a NOT LIKE s – The
notLike(a, b) function.
ilike function
a ILIKE s – The
ilike(a, b) function.
BETWEEN function
a BETWEEN b AND c – The same as
a >= b AND a <= c.
a NOT BETWEEN b AND c – The same as
a < b OR a > c.
Operators for Working with Data Sets
See IN operators and EXISTS operator.
in function
a IN ... – The
in(a, b) function.
notIn function
a NOT IN ... – The
notIn(a, b) function.
globalIn function
a GLOBAL IN ... – The
globalIn(a, b) function.
globalNotIn function
a GLOBAL NOT IN ... – The
globalNotIn(a, b) function.
in subquery function
a = ANY (subquery) – The
in(a, subquery) function.
notIn subquery function
a != ANY (subquery) – The same as
a NOT IN (SELECT singleValueOrNull(*) FROM subquery).
in subquery function
a = ALL (subquery) – The same as
a IN (SELECT singleValueOrNull(*) FROM subquery).
notIn subquery function
a != ALL (subquery) – The
notIn(a, subquery) function.
Examples
Query with ALL:
SELECT number AS a FROM numbers(10) WHERE a > ALL (SELECT number FROM numbers(3, 3));
Result:
┌─a─┐
│ 6 │
│ 7 │
│ 8 │
│ 9 │
└───┘
Query with ANY:
SELECT number AS a FROM numbers(10) WHERE a > ANY (SELECT number FROM numbers(3, 3));
Result:
┌─a─┐
│ 4 │
│ 5 │
│ 6 │
│ 7 │
│ 8 │
│ 9 │
└───┘
Operators for Working with Dates and Times
EXTRACT
EXTRACT(part FROM date);
Extract parts from a given date. For example, you can retrieve a month from a given date, or a second from a time.
The
part parameter specifies which part of the date to retrieve. The following values are available:
DAY— The day of the month. Possible values: 1–31.
MONTH— The number of a month. Possible values: 1–12.
YEAR— The year.
SECOND— The second. Possible values: 0–59.
MINUTE— The minute. Possible values: 0–59.
HOUR— The hour. Possible values: 0–23.
The
part parameter is case-insensitive.
The
date parameter specifies the date or the time to process. Either Date or DateTime type is supported.
Examples:
SELECT EXTRACT(DAY FROM toDate('2017-06-15'));
SELECT EXTRACT(MONTH FROM toDate('2017-06-15'));
SELECT EXTRACT(YEAR FROM toDate('2017-06-15'));
In the following example we create a table and insert into it a value with the
DateTime type.
CREATE TABLE test.Orders
(
OrderId UInt64,
OrderName String,
OrderDate DateTime
)
ENGINE = Log;
INSERT INTO test.Orders VALUES (1, 'Jarlsberg Cheese', toDateTime('2008-10-11 13:23:44'));
SELECT
toYear(OrderDate) AS OrderYear,
toMonth(OrderDate) AS OrderMonth,
toDayOfMonth(OrderDate) AS OrderDay,
toHour(OrderDate) AS OrderHour,
toMinute(OrderDate) AS OrderMinute,
toSecond(OrderDate) AS OrderSecond
FROM test.Orders;
┌─OrderYear─┬─OrderMonth─┬─OrderDay─┬─OrderHour─┬─OrderMinute─┬─OrderSecond─┐
│ 2008 │ 10 │ 11 │ 13 │ 23 │ 44 │
└───────────┴────────────┴──────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┘
You can see more examples in tests.
INTERVAL
Creates an Interval-type value that should be used in arithmetical operations with Date and DateTime-type values.
Types of intervals:
SECOND
MINUTE
HOUR
DAY
WEEK
MONTH
QUARTER
YEAR
You can also use a string literal when setting the
INTERVAL value. For example,
INTERVAL 1 HOUR is identical to the
INTERVAL '1 hour' or
INTERVAL '1' hour.
Intervals with different types can’t be combined. You can’t use expressions like
INTERVAL 4 DAY 1 HOUR. Specify intervals in units that are smaller or equal to the smallest unit of the interval, for example,
INTERVAL 25 HOUR. You can use consecutive operations, like in the example below.
Examples:
SELECT now() AS current_date_time, current_date_time + INTERVAL 4 DAY + INTERVAL 3 HOUR;
┌───current_date_time─┬─plus(plus(now(), toIntervalDay(4)), toIntervalHour(3))─┐
│ 2020-11-03 22:09:50 │ 2020-11-08 01:09:50 │
└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
SELECT now() AS current_date_time, current_date_time + INTERVAL '4 day' + INTERVAL '3 hour';
┌───current_date_time─┬─plus(plus(now(), toIntervalDay(4)), toIntervalHour(3))─┐
│ 2020-11-03 22:12:10 │ 2020-11-08 01:12:10 │
└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
SELECT now() AS current_date_time, current_date_time + INTERVAL '4' day + INTERVAL '3' hour;
┌───current_date_time─┬─plus(plus(now(), toIntervalDay('4')), toIntervalHour('3'))─┐
│ 2020-11-03 22:33:19 │ 2020-11-08 01:33:19 │
└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
You can work with dates without using
INTERVAL, just by adding or subtracting seconds, minutes, and hours. For example, an interval of one day can be set by adding
60*60*24.
The
INTERVAL syntax or
addDays function are always preferred. Simple addition or subtraction (syntax like
now() + ...) doesn't consider time settings. For example, daylight saving time.
Examples:
SELECT toDateTime('2014-10-26 00:00:00', 'Asia/Istanbul') AS time, time + 60 * 60 * 24 AS time_plus_24_hours, time + toIntervalDay(1) AS time_plus_1_day;
┌────────────────time─┬──time_plus_24_hours─┬─────time_plus_1_day─┐
│ 2014-10-26 00:00:00 │ 2014-10-26 23:00:00 │ 2014-10-27 00:00:00 │
└─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘
See Also
- Interval data type
- toInterval type conversion functions
Logical AND Operator
Syntax
SELECT a AND b — calculates logical conjunction of
a and
b with the function and.
Logical OR Operator
Syntax
SELECT a OR b — calculates logical disjunction of
a and
b with the function or.
Logical Negation Operator
Syntax
SELECT NOT a — calculates logical negation of
a with the function not.
Conditional Operator
a ? b : c – The
if(a, b, c) function.
Note:
The conditional operator calculates the values of b and c, then checks whether condition a is met, and then returns the corresponding value. If
b or
C is an arrayJoin() function, each row will be replicated regardless of the “a” condition.
Conditional Expression
CASE [x]
WHEN a THEN b
[WHEN ... THEN ...]
[ELSE c]
END
If
x is specified, then
transform(x, [a, ...], [b, ...], c) function is used. Otherwise –
multiIf(a, b, ..., c).
If there is no
ELSE c clause in the expression, the default value is
NULL.
The
transform function does not work with
NULL.
Concatenation Operator
s1 || s2 – The
concat(s1, s2) function.
Lambda Creation Operator
x -> expr – The
lambda(x, expr) function.
The following operators do not have a priority since they are brackets:
Array Creation Operator
[x1, ...] – The
array(x1, ...) function.
Tuple Creation Operator
(x1, x2, ...) – The
tuple(x2, x2, ...) function.
Associativity
All binary operators have left associativity. For example,
1 + 2 + 3 is transformed to
plus(plus(1, 2), 3).
Sometimes this does not work the way you expect. For example,
SELECT 4 > 2 > 3 will result in 0.
For efficiency, the
and and
or functions accept any number of arguments. The corresponding chains of
AND and
OR operators are transformed into a single call of these functions.
Checking for
NULL
ClickHouse supports the
IS NULL and
IS NOT NULL operators.
IS NULL
- For Nullable type values, the
IS NULLoperator returns:
1, if the value is
NULL.
0otherwise.
- For other values, the
IS NULLoperator always returns
0.
Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only null subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole column data. The query
SELECT n IS NULL FROM table transforms to
SELECT n.null FROM TABLE.
SELECT x+100 FROM t_null WHERE y IS NULL
┌─plus(x, 100)─┐
│ 101 │
└──────────────┘
IS NOT NULL
- For Nullable type values, the
IS NOT NULLoperator returns:
0, if the value is
NULL.
1otherwise.
- For other values, the
IS NOT NULLoperator always returns
1.
SELECT * FROM t_null WHERE y IS NOT NULL
┌─x─┬─y─┐
│ 2 │ 3 │
└───┴───┘
Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only null subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole column data. The query
SELECT n IS NOT NULL FROM table transforms to
SELECT NOT n.null FROM TABLE.