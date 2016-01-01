settings_changes
Contains information about setting changes in previous ClickHouse versions.
Columns:
version(String) — The ClickHouse version in which settings were changed
changes(Array of Tuple) — A description of the setting changes: (setting name, previous value, new value, reason for the change)
Example
SELECT *
FROM system.settings_changes
WHERE version = '23.5'
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
version: 23.5
changes: [('input_format_parquet_preserve_order','1','0','Allow Parquet reader to reorder rows for better parallelism.'),('parallelize_output_from_storages','0','1','Allow parallelism when executing queries that read from file/url/s3/etc. This may reorder rows.'),('use_with_fill_by_sorting_prefix','0','1','Columns preceding WITH FILL columns in ORDER BY clause form sorting prefix. Rows with different values in sorting prefix are filled independently'),('output_format_parquet_compliant_nested_types','0','1','Change an internal field name in output Parquet file schema.')]
