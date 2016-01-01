Startup Scripts
ClickHouse can run arbitrary SQL queries from the server configuration during startup. This can be useful for migrations or automatic schema creation.
<clickhouse>
<startup_scripts>
<scripts>
<query>CREATE ROLE OR REPLACE test_role</query>
</scripts>
<scripts>
<query>CREATE TABLE TestTable (id UInt64) ENGINE=TinyLog</query>
<condition>SELECT 1;</condition>
</scripts>
</startup_scripts>
</clickhouse>
ClickHouse executes all queries from the
startup_scripts sequentially in the specified order. If any of the queries fail, the execution of the following queries won't be interrupted.
You can specify a conditional query in the config. In that case, the corresponding query executes only when the condition query returns the value
1 or
true.
note
If the condition query returns any other value than
1 or
true, the result will be interpreted as
false, and the corresponding won't be executed.