Startup Scripts

ClickHouse can run arbitrary SQL queries from the server configuration during startup. This can be useful for migrations or automatic schema creation.

< clickhouse >

< startup_scripts >

< scripts >

< query > CREATE ROLE OR REPLACE test_role </ query >

</ scripts >

< scripts >

< query > CREATE TABLE TestTable (id UInt64) ENGINE=TinyLog </ query >

< condition > SELECT 1; </ condition >

</ scripts >

</ startup_scripts >

</ clickhouse >



ClickHouse executes all queries from the startup_scripts sequentially in the specified order. If any of the queries fail, the execution of the following queries won't be interrupted.

You can specify a conditional query in the config. In that case, the corresponding query executes only when the condition query returns the value 1 or true .