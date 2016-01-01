jemalloc_bins

Contains information about memory allocations done via jemalloc allocator in different size classes (bins) aggregated from all arenas. These statistics might not be absolutely accurate because of thread local caching in jemalloc.

Columns:

index (UInt64) — Index of the bin ordered by size

large (Bool) — True for large allocations and False for small

size (UInt64) — Size of allocations in this bin

allocations (UInt64) — Number of allocations

deallocations (UInt64) — Number of deallocations

Example

Find the sizes of allocations that contributed the most to the current overall memory usage.

SELECT

* ,

allocations - deallocations AS active_allocations ,

size * active_allocations AS allocated_bytes

FROM system . jemalloc_bins

WHERE allocated_bytes > 0

ORDER BY allocated_bytes DESC

LIMIT 10

