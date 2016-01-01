Composable Protocols

Composable protocols allows more flexible configuration of TCP access to the ClickHouse server. This configuration can co-exist with or replace conventional configuration.

Example:

< protocols >





< plain_http >

< type > http </ type >

</ plain_http >



</ protocols >



where:

plain_http - name which can be referred by another layer

- denotes protocol handler which will be instantiated to process data, set of protocol handlers is predefined:

note gRPC protocol handler is not implemented for Composable protocols

Example:

< protocols >



< plain_http >



< type > http </ type >



< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 8123 </ port >



</ plain_http >



</ protocols >



If <host> is omitted, then <listen_host> from root config is used.

Example: definition for HTTPS protocol

< protocols >





< plain_http >

< type > http </ type >

</ plain_http >





< https >

< type > tls </ type >

< impl > plain_http </ impl >

< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 8443 </ port >

</ https >



</ protocols >



Example: definition for HTTP (port 8123) and HTTPS (port 8443) endpoints

< protocols >



< plain_http >

< type > http </ type >

< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 8123 </ port >

</ plain_http >



< https >

< type > tls </ type >

< impl > plain_http </ impl >

< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 8443 </ port >

</ https >



</ protocols >



Example: another_http endpoint is defined for plain_http module

< protocols >



< plain_http >

< type > http </ type >

< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 8123 </ port >

</ plain_http >



< https >

< type > tls </ type >

< impl > plain_http </ impl >

< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 8443 </ port >

</ https >



< another_http >

< impl > plain_http </ impl >

< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 8223 </ port >

</ another_http >



</ protocols >



Example: for TLS layer private key ( privateKeyFile ) and certificate files ( certificateFile ) can be specified