Use cases / ML & Data Science
ML & Data Science with ClickHouse
The ultimate real-time database to power machine learning workloads. With ClickHouse, it's easier than ever to unleash AI with your data.
Simplify your data stack by eliminating the need for ML-specific data stores
Use lightning-fast aggregations for data preparation, powering model training at petabyte scale
Execute fast and efficient vector search with linear and approximate techniques
Plug-and-play pre-built models directly, from any provider
Develop with the ML tools you already love through our extensive suite of integrations
Find out why companies are using ClickHouse to power their machine learning data workloads.
Best-in-class ingestion rates built to handle continuous streams of data so you can rely on the most up-to-date information to fuel accurate predictions and results.
Unparalleled query performance at scale. Query billions of rows in milliseconds. Reduce iteration times and maximize efficiency with your data.
Powerful automatic scaling that's designed to handle unpredictable workloads. Focus on machine learning without worrying about your infrastructure.
Native support for statistical functions and complex data types that scale seamlessly over billions of records.
ClickHouse for ML & AI
ClickHouse is purpose-built to make deriving insights from complex data effortless. No matter how much data you're working with. Whether you're extracting valuable information for model training and evaluation through aggregations, running inference through our User Defined Functions, or performing vector search, ClickHouse enables you to maximize data efficiency and unlock the power of AI for any application.