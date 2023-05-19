zookeeper_connection
This table does not exist if ZooKeeper is not configured. The 'system.zookeeper_connection' table shows current connections to ZooKeeper (including auxiliary ZooKeepers). Each row shows information about one connection.
Columns:
name(String) — ZooKeeper cluster's name.
host(String) — The hostname/IP of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.
port(String) — The port of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.
index(UInt8) — The index of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to. The index is from ZooKeeper config.
connected_time(String) — When the connection was established
is_expired(UInt8) — Is the current connection expired.
keeper_api_version(String) — Keeper API version.
client_id(UInt64) — Session id of the connection.
Example:
SELECT * FROM system.zookeeper_connection;
┌─name──────────────┬─host─────────┬─port─┬─index─┬──────connected_time─┬─is_expired─┬─keeper_api_version─┬──────────client_id─┐
│ default_zookeeper │ 127.0.0.1 │ 2181 │ 0 │ 2023-05-19 14:30:16 │ 0 │ 0 │ 216349144108826660 │
└───────────────────┴──────────────┴──────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴────────────┴────────────────────┴────────────────────┘