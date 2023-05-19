zookeeper_connection

This table does not exist if ZooKeeper is not configured. The 'system.zookeeper_connection' table shows current connections to ZooKeeper (including auxiliary ZooKeepers). Each row shows information about one connection.

Columns:

name (String) — ZooKeeper cluster's name.

host (String) — The hostname/IP of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.

port (String) — The port of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.

index (UInt8) — The index of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to. The index is from ZooKeeper config.

connected_time (String) — When the connection was established

is_expired (UInt8) — Is the current connection expired.

keeper_api_version (String) — Keeper API version.

client_id (UInt64) — Session id of the connection.

Example:

SELECT * FROM system . zookeeper_connection ;

