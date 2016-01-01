Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

Deleting Data

In this section of the documentation, we will explore how to delete data in ClickHouse.

PageDescription
OverviewProvides an overview of the various ways to delete data in ClickHouse.
Lightweight DeletesLearn how to use the Lightweight Delete to delete data.
Delete MutationsLearn about Delete Mutations.
Truncate TableLearn about how to use Truncate, which allows the data in a table or database to be removed, while preserving its existence.
Drop PartitionsLearn about Dropping Partitions in ClickHouse.