./clickhouse-keeper-client -h localhost:2181 --connection-timeout 30 --session-timeout 30 --operation-timeout 30

Connected to ZooKeeper at [ ::1 ] :2181 with session_id 137

/ : ) ls

keeper foo bar

/ : ) cd keeper

/keeper : ) ls

api_version

/keeper : ) cd api_version

/keeper/api_version : ) ls



/keeper/api_version : ) cd xyz

Path /keeper/api_version/xyz does not exists

/keeper/api_version : ) cd .. / .. /

/ : ) ls

keeper foo bar

/ : ) get keeper/api_version

2

