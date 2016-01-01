Skip to main content

clickhouse-keeper-client

A client application to interact with clickhouse-keeper by its native protocol.

Keys

  • -q QUERY, --query=QUERY — Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed, clickhouse-keeper-client will start in interactive mode.
  • -h HOST, --host=HOST — Server host. Default value: localhost.
  • -p N, --port=N — Server port. Default value: 2181
  • --connection-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set connection timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
  • --session-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set session timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
  • --operation-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set operation timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
  • --history-file=FILE_PATH — Set path of history file. Default value: ~/.keeper-client-history.
  • --help — Shows the help message.

Example

./clickhouse-keeper-client -h localhost:2181 --connection-timeout 30 --session-timeout 30 --operation-timeout 30
Connected to ZooKeeper at [::1]:2181 with session_id 137
/ :) ls
keeper foo bar
/ :) cd keeper
/keeper :) ls
api_version
/keeper :) cd api_version
/keeper/api_version :) ls

/keeper/api_version :) cd xyz
Path /keeper/api_version/xyz does not exists
/keeper/api_version :) cd ../../
/ :) ls
keeper foo bar
/ :) get keeper/api_version
2

Commands

  • ls [path] -- Lists the nodes for the given path (default: cwd)
  • cd [path] -- Change the working path (default .)
  • set <path> <value> [version] -- Updates the node's value. Only update if version matches (default: -1)
  • create <path> <value> -- Creates new node
  • get <path> -- Returns the node's value
  • remove <path> -- Remove the node
  • rmr <path> -- Recursively deletes path. Confirmation required
  • flwc <command> -- Executes four-letter-word command
  • help -- Prints this message