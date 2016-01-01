clickhouse-keeper-client
A client application to interact with clickhouse-keeper by its native protocol.
Keys
-q QUERY,
--query=QUERY— Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed,
clickhouse-keeper-clientwill start in interactive mode.
-h HOST,
--host=HOST— Server host. Default value:
localhost.
-p N,
--port=N— Server port. Default value: 2181
--connection-timeout=TIMEOUT— Set connection timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
--session-timeout=TIMEOUT— Set session timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
--operation-timeout=TIMEOUT— Set operation timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
--history-file=FILE_PATH— Set path of history file. Default value:
~/.keeper-client-history.
--help— Shows the help message.
Example
./clickhouse-keeper-client -h localhost:2181 --connection-timeout 30 --session-timeout 30 --operation-timeout 30
Connected to ZooKeeper at [::1]:2181 with session_id 137
/ :) ls
keeper foo bar
/ :) cd keeper
/keeper :) ls
api_version
/keeper :) cd api_version
/keeper/api_version :) ls
/keeper/api_version :) cd xyz
Path /keeper/api_version/xyz does not exists
/keeper/api_version :) cd ../../
/ :) ls
keeper foo bar
/ :) get keeper/api_version
2
Commands
ls [path]-- Lists the nodes for the given path (default: cwd)
cd [path]-- Change the working path (default
.)
set <path> <value> [version]-- Updates the node's value. Only update if version matches (default: -1)
create <path> <value>-- Creates new node
get <path>-- Returns the node's value
remove <path>-- Remove the node
rmr <path>-- Recursively deletes path. Confirmation required
flwc <command>-- Executes four-letter-word command
help-- Prints this message