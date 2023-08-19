backup_log

Contains logging entries with the information about BACKUP and RESTORE operations.

Columns:

event_date (Date) — Date of the entry.

(Date) — Date of the entry. event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Time of the entry with microseconds precision.

(DateTime64) — Time of the entry with microseconds precision. id (String) — Identifier of the backup or restore operation.

(String) — Identifier of the backup or restore operation. name (String) — Name of the backup storage (the contents of the FROM or TO clause).

(String) — Name of the backup storage (the contents of the or clause). status (Enum8) — Operation status. Possible values: 'CREATING_BACKUP' 'BACKUP_CREATED' 'BACKUP_FAILED' 'RESTORING' 'RESTORED' 'RESTORE_FAILED'

(Enum8) — Operation status. Possible values: error (String) — Error message of the failed operation (empty string for successful operations).

(String) — Error message of the failed operation (empty string for successful operations). start_time (DateTime) — Start time of the operation.

(DateTime) — Start time of the operation. end_time (DateTime) — End time of the operation.

(DateTime) — End time of the operation. num_files (UInt64) — Number of files stored in the backup.

(UInt64) — Number of files stored in the backup. total_size (UInt64) — Total size of files stored in the backup.

(UInt64) — Total size of files stored in the backup. num_entries (UInt64) — Number of entries in the backup, i.e. the number of files inside the folder if the backup is stored as a folder, or the number of files inside the archive if the backup is stored as an archive. It is not the same as num_files if it's an incremental backup or if it contains empty files or duplicates. The following is always true: num_entries <= num_files .

(UInt64) — Number of entries in the backup, i.e. the number of files inside the folder if the backup is stored as a folder, or the number of files inside the archive if the backup is stored as an archive. It is not the same as if it's an incremental backup or if it contains empty files or duplicates. The following is always true: . uncompressed_size (UInt64) — Uncompressed size of the backup.

(UInt64) — Uncompressed size of the backup. compressed_size (UInt64) — Compressed size of the backup. If the backup is not stored as an archive it equals to uncompressed_size .

(UInt64) — Compressed size of the backup. If the backup is not stored as an archive it equals to . files_read (UInt64) — Number of files read during the restore operation.

(UInt64) — Number of files read during the restore operation. bytes_read (UInt64) — Total size of files read during the restore operation.

Example

BACKUP TABLE test_db . my_table TO Disk ( 'backups_disk' , '1.zip' )



┌─id───────────────────────────────────┬─status─────────┐

│ e5b74ecb-f6f1-426a-80be-872f90043885 │ BACKUP_CREATED │

└──────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘



SELECT * FROM system . backup_log WHERE id = 'e5b74ecb-f6f1-426a-80be-872f90043885' ORDER BY event_date , event_time_microseconds \G



Row 1:

──────

event_date: 2023-08-19

event_time_microseconds: 2023-08-19 11:05:21.998566

id: e5b74ecb-f6f1-426a-80be-872f90043885

name: Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip')

status: CREATING_BACKUP

error:

start_time: 2023-08-19 11:05:21

end_time: 1970-01-01 03:00:00

num_files: 0

total_size: 0

num_entries: 0

uncompressed_size: 0

compressed_size: 0

files_read: 0

bytes_read: 0



Row 2:

──────

event_date: 2023-08-19

event_time_microseconds: 2023-08-19 11:08:56.916192

id: e5b74ecb-f6f1-426a-80be-872f90043885

name: Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip')

status: BACKUP_CREATED

error:

start_time: 2023-08-19 11:05:21

end_time: 2023-08-19 11:08:56

num_files: 57

total_size: 4290364870

num_entries: 46

uncompressed_size: 4290362365

compressed_size: 3525068304

files_read: 0

bytes_read: 0



RESTORE TABLE test_db . my_table FROM Disk ( 'backups_disk' , '1.zip' )



┌─id───────────────────────────────────┬─status───┐

│ cdf1f731-52ef-42da-bc65-2e1bfcd4ce90 │ RESTORED │

└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────┘



SELECT * FROM system . backup_log WHERE id = 'cdf1f731-52ef-42da-bc65-2e1bfcd4ce90' ORDER BY event_date , event_time_microseconds \G



Row 1:

──────

event_date: 2023-08-19

event_time_microseconds: 2023-08-19 11:09:19.718077

id: cdf1f731-52ef-42da-bc65-2e1bfcd4ce90

name: Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip')

status: RESTORING

error:

start_time: 2023-08-19 11:09:19

end_time: 1970-01-01 03:00:00

num_files: 0

total_size: 0

num_entries: 0

uncompressed_size: 0

compressed_size: 0

files_read: 0

bytes_read: 0



Row 2:

──────

event_date: 2023-08-19

event_time_microseconds: 2023-08-19 11:09:29.334234

id: cdf1f731-52ef-42da-bc65-2e1bfcd4ce90

name: Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip')

status: RESTORED

error:

start_time: 2023-08-19 11:09:19

end_time: 2023-08-19 11:09:29

num_files: 57

total_size: 4290364870

num_entries: 46

uncompressed_size: 4290362365

compressed_size: 4290362365

files_read: 57

bytes_read: 4290364870



This is essentially the same information that is written in the system table system.backups :

SELECT * FROM system . backups ORDER BY start_time



┌─id───────────────────────────────────┬─name──────────────────────────┬─status─────────┬─error─┬──────────start_time─┬────────────end_time─┬─num_files─┬─total_size─┬─num_entries─┬─uncompressed_size─┬─compressed_size─┬─files_read─┬─bytes_read─┐

│ e5b74ecb-f6f1-426a-80be-872f90043885 │ Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip') │ BACKUP_CREATED │ │ 2023-08-19 11:05:21 │ 2023-08-19 11:08:56 │ 57 │ 4290364870 │ 46 │ 4290362365 │ 3525068304 │ 0 │ 0 │

│ cdf1f731-52ef-42da-bc65-2e1bfcd4ce90 │ Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip') │ RESTORED │ │ 2023-08-19 11:09:19 │ 2023-08-19 11:09:29 │ 57 │ 4290364870 │ 46 │ 4290362365 │ 4290362365 │ 57 │ 4290364870 │

└──────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┴────────────────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────┴────────────┴─────────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────┴────────────┴────────────┘



See Also