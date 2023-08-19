backup_log
Contains logging entries with the information about
BACKUP and
RESTORE operations.
Columns:
event_date(Date) — Date of the entry.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Time of the entry with microseconds precision.
id(String) — Identifier of the backup or restore operation.
name(String) — Name of the backup storage (the contents of the
FROMor
TOclause).
status(Enum8) — Operation status. Possible values:
'CREATING_BACKUP'
'BACKUP_CREATED'
'BACKUP_FAILED'
'RESTORING'
'RESTORED'
'RESTORE_FAILED'
error(String) — Error message of the failed operation (empty string for successful operations).
start_time(DateTime) — Start time of the operation.
end_time(DateTime) — End time of the operation.
num_files(UInt64) — Number of files stored in the backup.
total_size(UInt64) — Total size of files stored in the backup.
num_entries(UInt64) — Number of entries in the backup, i.e. the number of files inside the folder if the backup is stored as a folder, or the number of files inside the archive if the backup is stored as an archive. It is not the same as
num_filesif it's an incremental backup or if it contains empty files or duplicates. The following is always true:
num_entries <= num_files.
uncompressed_size(UInt64) — Uncompressed size of the backup.
compressed_size(UInt64) — Compressed size of the backup. If the backup is not stored as an archive it equals to
uncompressed_size.
files_read(UInt64) — Number of files read during the restore operation.
bytes_read(UInt64) — Total size of files read during the restore operation.
Example
BACKUP TABLE test_db.my_table TO Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip')
┌─id───────────────────────────────────┬─status─────────┐
│ e5b74ecb-f6f1-426a-80be-872f90043885 │ BACKUP_CREATED │
└──────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘
SELECT * FROM system.backup_log WHERE id = 'e5b74ecb-f6f1-426a-80be-872f90043885' ORDER BY event_date, event_time_microseconds \G
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2023-08-19
event_time_microseconds: 2023-08-19 11:05:21.998566
id: e5b74ecb-f6f1-426a-80be-872f90043885
name: Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip')
status: CREATING_BACKUP
error:
start_time: 2023-08-19 11:05:21
end_time: 1970-01-01 03:00:00
num_files: 0
total_size: 0
num_entries: 0
uncompressed_size: 0
compressed_size: 0
files_read: 0
bytes_read: 0
Row 2:
──────
event_date: 2023-08-19
event_time_microseconds: 2023-08-19 11:08:56.916192
id: e5b74ecb-f6f1-426a-80be-872f90043885
name: Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip')
status: BACKUP_CREATED
error:
start_time: 2023-08-19 11:05:21
end_time: 2023-08-19 11:08:56
num_files: 57
total_size: 4290364870
num_entries: 46
uncompressed_size: 4290362365
compressed_size: 3525068304
files_read: 0
bytes_read: 0
RESTORE TABLE test_db.my_table FROM Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip')
┌─id───────────────────────────────────┬─status───┐
│ cdf1f731-52ef-42da-bc65-2e1bfcd4ce90 │ RESTORED │
└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────┘
SELECT * FROM system.backup_log WHERE id = 'cdf1f731-52ef-42da-bc65-2e1bfcd4ce90' ORDER BY event_date, event_time_microseconds \G
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2023-08-19
event_time_microseconds: 2023-08-19 11:09:19.718077
id: cdf1f731-52ef-42da-bc65-2e1bfcd4ce90
name: Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip')
status: RESTORING
error:
start_time: 2023-08-19 11:09:19
end_time: 1970-01-01 03:00:00
num_files: 0
total_size: 0
num_entries: 0
uncompressed_size: 0
compressed_size: 0
files_read: 0
bytes_read: 0
Row 2:
──────
event_date: 2023-08-19
event_time_microseconds: 2023-08-19 11:09:29.334234
id: cdf1f731-52ef-42da-bc65-2e1bfcd4ce90
name: Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip')
status: RESTORED
error:
start_time: 2023-08-19 11:09:19
end_time: 2023-08-19 11:09:29
num_files: 57
total_size: 4290364870
num_entries: 46
uncompressed_size: 4290362365
compressed_size: 4290362365
files_read: 57
bytes_read: 4290364870
This is essentially the same information that is written in the system table
system.backups:
SELECT * FROM system.backups ORDER BY start_time
┌─id───────────────────────────────────┬─name──────────────────────────┬─status─────────┬─error─┬──────────start_time─┬────────────end_time─┬─num_files─┬─total_size─┬─num_entries─┬─uncompressed_size─┬─compressed_size─┬─files_read─┬─bytes_read─┐
│ e5b74ecb-f6f1-426a-80be-872f90043885 │ Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip') │ BACKUP_CREATED │ │ 2023-08-19 11:05:21 │ 2023-08-19 11:08:56 │ 57 │ 4290364870 │ 46 │ 4290362365 │ 3525068304 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ cdf1f731-52ef-42da-bc65-2e1bfcd4ce90 │ Disk('backups_disk', '1.zip') │ RESTORED │ │ 2023-08-19 11:09:19 │ 2023-08-19 11:09:29 │ 57 │ 4290364870 │ 46 │ 4290362365 │ 4290362365 │ 57 │ 4290364870 │
└──────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┴────────────────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────┴────────────┴─────────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────┴────────────┴────────────┘
See Also