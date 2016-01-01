user_processes
This system table can be used to get overview of memory usage and ProfileEvents of users.
Columns:
user(String) — User name.
memory_usage(Int64) – Sum of RAM used by all processes of the user. It might not include some types of dedicated memory. See the max_memory_usage setting.
peak_memory_usage(Int64) — The peak of memory usage of the user. It can be reset when no queries are run for the user.
ProfileEvents(Map(String, UInt64)) – Summary of ProfileEvents that measure different metrics for the user. The description of them could be found in the table system.events
SELECT * FROM system.user_processes LIMIT 10 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
user: default
memory_usage: 9832
peak_memory_usage: 9832
ProfileEvents: {'Query':5,'SelectQuery':5,'QueriesWithSubqueries':38,'SelectQueriesWithSubqueries':38,'QueryTimeMicroseconds':842048,'SelectQueryTimeMicroseconds':842048,'ReadBufferFromFileDescriptorRead':6,'ReadBufferFromFileDescriptorReadBytes':234,'IOBufferAllocs':3,'IOBufferAllocBytes':98493,'ArenaAllocChunks':283,'ArenaAllocBytes':1482752,'FunctionExecute':670,'TableFunctionExecute':16,'DiskReadElapsedMicroseconds':19,'NetworkSendElapsedMicroseconds':684,'NetworkSendBytes':139498,'SelectedRows':6076,'SelectedBytes':685802,'ContextLock':1140,'RWLockAcquiredReadLocks':193,'RWLockReadersWaitMilliseconds':4,'RealTimeMicroseconds':1585163,'UserTimeMicroseconds':889767,'SystemTimeMicroseconds':13630,'SoftPageFaults':1947,'OSCPUWaitMicroseconds':6,'OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds':903251,'OSReadChars':28631,'OSWriteChars':28888,'QueryProfilerRuns':3,'LogTrace':79,'LogDebug':24}
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.010 sec.