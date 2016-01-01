user_processes

This system table can be used to get overview of memory usage and ProfileEvents of users.

Columns:

user (String) — User name.

memory_usage (Int64) – Sum of RAM used by all processes of the user. It might not include some types of dedicated memory. See the max_memory_usage setting.

peak_memory_usage (Int64) — The peak of memory usage of the user. It can be reset when no queries are run for the user.

ProfileEvents (Map(String, UInt64)) – Summary of ProfileEvents that measure different metrics for the user. The description of them could be found in the table system.events

SELECT * FROM system . user_processes LIMIT 10 FORMAT Vertical ;

