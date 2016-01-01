dashboards
Contains queries used by
/dashboard page accessible though HTTP interface.
This table can be useful for monitoring and troubleshooting. The table contains a row for every chart in a dashboard.
note
/dashboard page can render queries not only from
system.dashboards, but from any table with the same schema.
This can be useful to create custom dashboards.
Example:
SELECT *
FROM system.dashboards
WHERE title ILIKE '%CPU%'
Row 1:
──────
dashboard: overview
title: CPU Usage (cores)
query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(ProfileEvent_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds) / 1000000
FROM system.metric_log
WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32}
GROUP BY t
ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}
Row 2:
──────
dashboard: overview
title: CPU Wait
query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(ProfileEvent_OSCPUWaitMicroseconds) / 1000000
FROM system.metric_log
WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32}
GROUP BY t
ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}
Row 3:
──────
dashboard: overview
title: OS CPU Usage (Userspace)
query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(value)
FROM system.asynchronous_metric_log
WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32} AND metric = 'OSUserTimeNormalized'
GROUP BY t
ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}
Row 4:
──────
dashboard: overview
title: OS CPU Usage (Kernel)
query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(value)
FROM system.asynchronous_metric_log
WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32} AND metric = 'OSSystemTimeNormalized'
GROUP BY t
ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}
Columns:
dashboard(
String) - The dashboard name.
title(
String) - The title of a chart.
query(
String) - The query to obtain data to be displayed.