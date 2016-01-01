dashboards

Row 1:

──────

dashboard: overview

title: CPU Usage (cores)

query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(ProfileEvent_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds) / 1000000

FROM system.metric_log

WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32}

GROUP BY t

ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}



Row 2:

──────

dashboard: overview

title: CPU Wait

query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(ProfileEvent_OSCPUWaitMicroseconds) / 1000000

FROM system.metric_log

WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32}

GROUP BY t

ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}



Row 3:

──────

dashboard: overview

title: OS CPU Usage (Userspace)

query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(value)

FROM system.asynchronous_metric_log

WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32} AND metric = 'OSUserTimeNormalized'

GROUP BY t

ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}



Row 4:

──────

dashboard: overview

title: OS CPU Usage (Kernel)

query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(value)

FROM system.asynchronous_metric_log

WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32} AND metric = 'OSSystemTimeNormalized'

GROUP BY t

ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}

