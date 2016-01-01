Skip to main content

dashboards

Contains queries used by /dashboard page accessible though HTTP interface. This table can be useful for monitoring and troubleshooting. The table contains a row for every chart in a dashboard.

note

/dashboard page can render queries not only from system.dashboards, but from any table with the same schema. This can be useful to create custom dashboards.

Example:

SELECT *
FROM system.dashboards
WHERE title ILIKE '%CPU%'
Row 1:
──────
dashboard: overview
title:     CPU Usage (cores)
query:     SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(ProfileEvent_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds) / 1000000
FROM system.metric_log
WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32}
GROUP BY t
ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}

Row 2:
──────
dashboard: overview
title:     CPU Wait
query:     SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(ProfileEvent_OSCPUWaitMicroseconds) / 1000000
FROM system.metric_log
WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32}
GROUP BY t
ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}

Row 3:
──────
dashboard: overview
title:     OS CPU Usage (Userspace)
query:     SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(value)
FROM system.asynchronous_metric_log
WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32} AND metric = 'OSUserTimeNormalized'
GROUP BY t
ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}

Row 4:
──────
dashboard: overview
title:     OS CPU Usage (Kernel)
query:     SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(value)
FROM system.asynchronous_metric_log
WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32} AND metric = 'OSSystemTimeNormalized'
GROUP BY t
ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}

Columns:

  • dashboard (String) - The dashboard name.
  • title (String) - The title of a chart.
  • query (String) - The query to obtain data to be displayed.