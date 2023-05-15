ClickHouse and PostgreSQL

Developers report challenges with query run time and inflated disk sizes as big drains on the performance of their analytical queries running on Postgres.

ClickHouse is the fastest and most resource-efficient database for analytics.

Whether you’re aggregating large volumes of data in real-time, interactively slicing and dicing on the fly, or powering customer-facing applications, ClickHouse is blazingly fast, overcoming the performance limitations often seen with Postgres.

OONI, for example, were able to reduce their analytical query times from 20 minutes in PostgreSQL to milliseconds in ClickHouse while halving their storage requirements.