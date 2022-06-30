ClickHouse

Cloud providers
Coming soon

Time to value

Start building instantly without having to size and scale your cluster.

Seamless scaling

Automatic scaling adjusts to variable workloads so you don’t have to over-provision for peak usage.

Serverless operations

Sit back while we take care of sizing, scaling, security, reliability, and upgrades.

Transparent pricing

Pay only for what you use, with resource reservations and scaling controls. View our pricing »

Unbeatable TCO

Best price / performance ratio and low administrative overhead.

Broad ecosystem

Bring your favorite data connectors, visualization tools, SQL and language clients with you.

Instant onboarding

All the speed and power that you expect from ClickHouse is now available in a cloud offering.

Start for free

No upfront sizing

No manual replication setup

No manual data sharding

Best price / performance

Cloud-native architecture enables effective data tiering and scaling, resulting in the leading price / performance ratio on the market.

Decoupled compute & storage

Backed by object store

Multi-level caching

Cost and scaling controls

Uncompromising reliability

Reliable by default, each service is automatically replicated across multiple availability zones.

Highly available

Seamless upgrades

Automated backups

Disaster recovery

World-class security

Let our experts sweat the security, privacy, and compliance details. Always-on industry standard defaults and customizable policies.

Strong user and network access controls

Encryption in transit and at rest

Activity logging

SOC 2 Type II compliant

Interactive SQL console

The fastest and easiest way to connect, explore and query your ClickHouse databases. Exclusively available to ClickHouse Cloud customers.

Table explorer

Query editor

Data visualization

Collaboration features

Vibrant ecosystem

We curate the most popular ways to work ClickHouse. Explore our growing library of ecosystem integrations!

Data ingestion

Data visualization

Language clients

SQL clients

All-In Support

ClickHouse provides the most comprehensive, consultative cloud support in the industry bundled with your ClickHouse Cloud service.

Unlimited 24x7 support

On-Demand training and onboarding workshops

Consultative support via Expert Sessions

Assistance in migration to ClickHouse Cloud

