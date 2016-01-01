detached_tables
Contains information of each detached table.
Columns:
database(String) — The name of the database the table is in.
table(String) — Table name.
uuid(UUID) — Table uuid (Atomic database).
metadata_path(String) - Path to the table metadata in the file system.
is_permanently(UInt8) - Flag indicates that the table was detached PERMANENTLY.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.detached_tables FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
database: base
table: t1
uuid: 81b1c20a-b7c6-4116-a2ce-7583fb6b6736
metadata_path: /var/lib/clickhouse/store/461/461cf698-fd0b-406d-8c01-5d8fd5748a91/t1.sql
is_permanently: 1