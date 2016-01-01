Skip to main content

detached_tables

Contains information of each detached table.

Columns:

  • database (String) — The name of the database the table is in.

  • table (String) — Table name.

  • uuid (UUID) — Table uuid (Atomic database).

  • metadata_path (String) - Path to the table metadata in the file system.

  • is_permanently (UInt8) - Flag indicates that the table was detached PERMANENTLY.

Example

SELECT * FROM system.detached_tables FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
database:                   base
table:                      t1
uuid:                       81b1c20a-b7c6-4116-a2ce-7583fb6b6736
metadata_path:              /var/lib/clickhouse/store/461/461cf698-fd0b-406d-8c01-5d8fd5748a91/t1.sql
is_permanently:             1