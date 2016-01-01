view_refreshes

Information about Refreshable Materialized Views. Contains all refreshable materialized views, regardless of whether there's a refresh in progress or not.

Columns:

database (String) — The name of the database the table is in.

view (String) — Table name.

status (String) — Current state of the refresh.

last_refresh_result (String) — Outcome of the latest refresh attempt.

last_refresh_time (DateTime) — Time of the last refresh attempt. NULL if no refresh attempts happened since server startup or table creation.

last_success_time (DateTime) — Time of the last successful refresh. NULL if no successful refreshes happened since server startup or table creation.

duration_ms (UInt64) — How long the last refresh attempt took.

next_refresh_time (DateTime) — Time at which the next refresh is scheduled to start.

remaining_dependencies (Array(String)) — If the view has refresh dependencies, this array contains the subset of those dependencies that are not satisfied for the current refresh yet. If status = 'WaitingForDependencies' , a refresh is ready to start as soon as these dependencies are fulfilled.

exception (String) — if last_refresh_result = 'Exception' , i.e. the last refresh attempt failed, this column contains the corresponding error message and stack trace.

refresh_count (UInt64) — Number of successful refreshes since last server restart or table creation.

progress (Float64) — Progress of the current refresh, between 0 and 1.

read_rows (UInt64) — Number of rows read by the current refresh so far.

total_rows (UInt64) — Estimated total number of rows that need to be read by the current refresh.

(There are additional columns related to current refresh progress, but they are currently unreliable.)

