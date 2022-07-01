Blazing fast ClickHouse uses all available hardware to its full potential to process each query as fast as possible. Peak processing performance for a single query stands at more than 2 terabytes per second (after decompression, only used columns). In distributed setup reads are automatically balanced among healthy replicas to avoid increasing latency.

Fault-tolerant ClickHouse supports multi-master asynchronous replication and can be deployed across multiple datacenters. All nodes are equal, which allows avoiding having single points of failure. Downtime of a single node or the whole datacenter won't affect the system's availability for both reads and writes.

Easy to use ClickHouse is simple and works out-of-the-box. It streamlines all your data processing: ingest all your structured data into the system and it becomes instantly available for building reports. SQL dialect allows expressing the desired result without involving any custom non-standard API that could be found in some DBMS.