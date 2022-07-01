About ClickHouse
Blazing fast
Exceeds other column-oriented database management systems
Linearly scalable
Incredible scaling both horizontally and vertically
Fault tolerant
Supports async replication and can be deployed across multiple datacenters
Hardware efficient
Processes analytical queries faster than traditional row-oriented systems
Highly reliable
Purely distributed system, including enterprise-grade security
Feature-rich
User-friendly SQL query dialect, built-in analytics capabilities, and more
Why choose ClickHouse?
ClickHouse at scale
Web and App analytics
E-commerce and finance
Time series
Advertising networks and RTB
Information security
Business intelligence
Telecommunications
Monitoring and telemetry
Online games
Internet of Things
Next steps
Get started for free
However you choose to use ClickHouse, it's easy to get started.
Watch 25-minutes Getting Started Video
$ curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh
There’s a number of alternative options to get started, most notably the official Docker images of ClickHouse. Or, you can start a free 30 day trial of ClickHouse Cloud today.