Manage and Deploy
This section contains the following topics:
|Topic
|Description
|Deployment and Scaling
|Working deployment examples based on the advice provided to ClickHouse users by the ClickHouse Support and Services organization.
|Separation of Storage and Compute
|Guide exploring how you can use ClickHouse and S3 to implement an architecture with separated storage and compute.
|Sizing and Hardware Recommendations
|Guide discussing general recommendations regarding hardware, compute, memory, and disk configurations for open-source users.
|Configuring ClickHouse Keeper
|Information and examples on how to configure ClickHouse Keeper.
|Network ports
|List of network ports used by ClickHouse.
|Re-balancing Shards
|Recommendations on re-balancing shards.
|Does ClickHouse support multi-region replication?
|FAQ on multi-region replication.
|Which ClickHouse version to use in production?
|FAQ on ClickHouse versions for production use.
|Cluster Discovery
|Information and examples of ClickHouse's cluster discovery feature.
|Monitoring
|Information on how you can monitor hardware resource utilization and server metrics of ClickHouse.
|Tracing ClickHouse with OpenTelemetry
|Information on using OpenTelemetry with ClickHouse.
|Quotas
|Information and examples on quotas in ClickHouse.
|Secured Communication with Zookeeper
|Guide to setting up secured communication between ClickHouse and Zookeeper.
|Startup Scripts
|Example of how to run startup scripts during startup, useful for migrations or automatic schema creation.
|External Disks for Storing Data
|Information and examples on configuring external storage with ClickHouse.
|Allocation profiling
|Information and examples on allocation sampling and profiling with jemalloc.
|Backup and Restore
|Guide to backing up to a local disk or external storage.
|Caches
|Explainer on the various cache types in ClickHouse.
|Workload scheduling
|Explainer on workload scheduling in ClickHouse.
|Self-managed Upgrade
|Guidelines on carrying out a self-managed upgrade.
|Troubleshooting
|Assorted troubleshooting tips.
|Usage Recommendations
|Assorted ClickHouse hardware and software usage recommendations.
|Distributed DDL
|Explainer of the
ON CLUSTER clause.