ClickHouse Cloud API

The ClickHouse Cloud API is a REST API designed for developers to easily manage organizations and services on ClickHouse Cloud. Using our Cloud API, you can create and manage services, provision API keys, add or remove members in your organization, and more.

Learn how to create your first API key and start using the ClickHouse Cloud API.

Developers are limited to 100 API keys per organization. Each API key has a limit of 10 requests over a 10-second window. If you'd like to increase the number of API keys or requests per 10-second window for your organization, please contact [email protected]

Our Terraform API is coming soon, and we're looking for beta testers. If you're interested in trying out our Terraform API to programmatically provision services, please contact [email protected].

The ClickHouse Cloud API is built on the open-source OpenAPI specification to allow for predictable client-side consumption. If you need to programmatically consume the ClickHouse Cloud API docs, we offer a JSON-based Swagger endpoint via https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1. Our API Reference docs are automatically generated from that same endpoint. If you prefer to consume the API docs via the Swagger UI, please click here.

We recommend visiting our Slack channel first to get quick support. If you'd like additional help or more info about our API and its capabilities, please contact [email protected].