clickhouse-static-files-disk-uploader
Outputs a data directory containing metadata for a specified ClickHouse table. This metadata can be used to create a ClickHouse table on a different server containing a read-only dataset backed by a
web disk.
Do not use this tool to migrate data. Instead, use the
BACKUP and
RESTORE commands.
Usage
$ clickhouse static-files-disk-uploader [args]
Commands
|Command
|Description
-h,
--help
|Prints help information
--metadata-path [path]
|The path containing metadata for the specified table
--test-mode
|Enables
test mode, which submits a PUT request to the given URL with the table metadata
--link
|Creates symlinks instead of copying files to the output directory
--url [url]
|Web server URL for
test mode
--output-dir [dir]
|Directory to output files in
non-test mode
Retrieve metadata path for the specified table
When using
clickhouse-static-files-disk-uploader, you must obtain the metadata path for your desired table.
- Run the following query specifying your target table and database:
SELECT data_paths
FROM system.tables
WHERE name = 'mytable' AND database = 'default';
- This should return the path to the data directory for the specified table:
┌─data_paths────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ ['./store/bcc/bccc1cfd-d43d-43cf-a5b6-1cda8178f1ee/'] │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Output table metadata directory to the local filesystem
Using the target output directory
output and a given metadata path, execute the following command:
$ clickhouse static-files-disk-uploader --output-dir output --metadata-path ./store/bcc/bccc1cfd-d43d-43cf-a5b6-1cda8178f1ee/
If successful, you should see the following message, and the
output directory should contain the metadata for the specified table:
Data path: "/Users/john/store/bcc/bccc1cfd-d43d-43cf-a5b6-1cda8178f1ee", destination path: "output"
Output table metadata directory to an external URL
This step is similar to outputting the data directory to the local filesystem but with the addition of the
--test-mode flag. Instead of specifying an output directory, you must specify a target URL via the
--url flag.
With
test mode enabled, the table metadata directory is uploaded to the specified URL via a PUT request.
$ clickhouse static-files-disk-uploader --test-mode --url http://nginx:80/test1 --metadata-path ./store/bcc/bccc1cfd-d43d-43cf-a5b6-1cda8178f1ee/
Using the table metadata directory to create a ClickHouse table
Once you have the table metadata directory, you can use it to create a ClickHouse table on a different server.
Please see this GitHub repo showing a demo. In the example, we create a table using a
web disk, which allows us to attach the table to a dataset on a different server.