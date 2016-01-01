clickhouse-static-files-disk-uploader

Outputs a data directory containing metadata for a specified ClickHouse table. This metadata can be used to create a ClickHouse table on a different server containing a read-only dataset backed by a web disk.

Do not use this tool to migrate data. Instead, use the BACKUP and RESTORE commands.

$ clickhouse static-files-disk-uploader [args]



Command Description -h , --help Prints help information --metadata-path [path] The path containing metadata for the specified table --test-mode Enables test mode, which submits a PUT request to the given URL with the table metadata --link Creates symlinks instead of copying files to the output directory --url [url] Web server URL for test mode --output-dir [dir] Directory to output files in non-test mode

When using clickhouse-static-files-disk-uploader , you must obtain the metadata path for your desired table.

Run the following query specifying your target table and database:

SELECT data_paths

FROM system . tables

WHERE name = 'mytable' AND database = 'default' ;



This should return the path to the data directory for the specified table:

┌─data_paths────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ ['./store/bcc/bccc1cfd-d43d-43cf-a5b6-1cda8178f1ee/'] │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Using the target output directory output and a given metadata path, execute the following command:

$ clickhouse static-files-disk-uploader --output-dir output --metadata-path ./store/bcc/bccc1cfd-d43d-43cf-a5b6-1cda8178f1ee/



If successful, you should see the following message, and the output directory should contain the metadata for the specified table:

Data path: "/Users/john/store/bcc/bccc1cfd-d43d-43cf-a5b6-1cda8178f1ee", destination path: "output"



This step is similar to outputting the data directory to the local filesystem but with the addition of the --test-mode flag. Instead of specifying an output directory, you must specify a target URL via the --url flag.

With test mode enabled, the table metadata directory is uploaded to the specified URL via a PUT request.

$ clickhouse static-files-disk-uploader --test-mode --url http://nginx:80/test1 --metadata-path ./store/bcc/bccc1cfd-d43d-43cf-a5b6-1cda8178f1ee/



Once you have the table metadata directory, you can use it to create a ClickHouse table on a different server.