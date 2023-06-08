asynchronous_insert_log

Contains information about async inserts. Each entry represents an insert query buffered into an async insert query.

To start logging configure parameters in the asynchronous_insert_log section.

The flushing period of data is set in flush_interval_milliseconds parameter of the asynchronous_insert_log server settings section. To force flushing, use the SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS query.

ClickHouse does not delete data from the table automatically. See Introduction for more details.

Columns:

event_date (Date) — The date when the async insert happened.

(String) — Exception message. status (Enum8) — Status of the view. Values: 'Ok' = 1 — Successful insert. 'ParsingError' = 2 — Exception when parsing the data. 'FlushError' = 3 — Exception when flushing the data.

(DateTime64) — The date and time when the flush happened with microseconds precision. flush_query_id (String) — ID of the flush query.

Example

Query:

SELECT * FROM system . asynchronous_insert_log LIMIT 1 \G ;



Result:

event_date: 2023-06-08

event_time: 2023-06-08 10:08:53

event_time_microseconds: 2023-06-08 10:08:53.199516

query: INSERT INTO public.data_guess (user_id, datasource_id, timestamp, path, type, num, str) FORMAT CSV

database: public

table: data_guess

format: CSV

query_id: b46cd4c4-0269-4d0b-99f5-d27668c6102e

bytes: 133223

exception:

status: Ok

flush_time: 2023-06-08 10:08:55

flush_time_microseconds: 2023-06-08 10:08:55.139676

flush_query_id: cd2c1e43-83f5-49dc-92e4-2fbc7f8d3716



