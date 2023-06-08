asynchronous_insert_log
Contains information about async inserts. Each entry represents an insert query buffered into an async insert query.
To start logging configure parameters in the asynchronous_insert_log section.
The flushing period of data is set in
flush_interval_milliseconds parameter of the asynchronous_insert_log server settings section. To force flushing, use the SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS query.
ClickHouse does not delete data from the table automatically. See Introduction for more details.
Columns:
event_date(Date) — The date when the async insert happened.
event_time(DateTime) — The date and time when the async insert finished execution.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — The date and time when the async insert finished execution with microseconds precision.
query(String) — Query string.
database(String) — The name of the database the table is in.
table(String) — Table name.
format(String) — Format name.
query_id(String) — ID of the initial query.
bytes(UInt64) — Number of inserted bytes.
exception(String) — Exception message.
status(Enum8) — Status of the view. Values:
'Ok' = 1— Successful insert.
'ParsingError' = 2— Exception when parsing the data.
'FlushError' = 3— Exception when flushing the data.
flush_time(DateTime) — The date and time when the flush happened.
flush_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — The date and time when the flush happened with microseconds precision.
flush_query_id(String) — ID of the flush query.
Example
Query:
SELECT * FROM system.asynchronous_insert_log LIMIT 1 \G;
Result:
event_date: 2023-06-08
event_time: 2023-06-08 10:08:53
event_time_microseconds: 2023-06-08 10:08:53.199516
query: INSERT INTO public.data_guess (user_id, datasource_id, timestamp, path, type, num, str) FORMAT CSV
database: public
table: data_guess
format: CSV
query_id: b46cd4c4-0269-4d0b-99f5-d27668c6102e
bytes: 133223
exception:
status: Ok
flush_time: 2023-06-08 10:08:55
flush_time_microseconds: 2023-06-08 10:08:55.139676
flush_query_id: cd2c1e43-83f5-49dc-92e4-2fbc7f8d3716
