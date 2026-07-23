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Muestra los datos del Diccionario como una tabla de ClickHouse. Funciona igual que el motor Diccionario.

Sintaxis

Argumentos

  • dict — Un nombre de Diccionario. String.

Valor devuelto

Una tabla de ClickHouse.

Ejemplos

Tabla de entrada dictionary_source_table:
Crear un Diccionario:
Query
Query
Response
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026