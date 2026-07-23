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El motor Dictionary muestra los datos del diccionario como una tabla de ClickHouse.

Ejemplo

Por ejemplo, considere un diccionario de products con la siguiente configuración:
Consulta los datos del diccionario:
Puedes usar las funciones dictGet* para obtener los datos del diccionario en este formato. Esta vista no resulta útil cuando necesitas obtener datos sin procesar o realizar una operación JOIN. En esos casos, puedes usar el motor Dictionary, que muestra los datos del diccionario en una tabla. Sintaxis:
Ejemplo de uso:
Bien Echa un vistazo a lo que hay en la tabla.
Véase también
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026