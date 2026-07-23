Dictionary muestra los datos del diccionario como una tabla de ClickHouse.
Por ejemplo, considere un diccionario de
Ejemplo
products con la siguiente configuración:
Consulta los datos del diccionario:
<dictionaries>
<dictionary>
<name>products</name>
<source>
<odbc>
<table>products</table>
<connection_string>DSN=some-db-server</connection_string>
</odbc>
</source>
<lifetime>
<min>300</min>
<max>360</max>
</lifetime>
<layout>
<flat/>
</layout>
<structure>
<id>
<name>product_id</name>
</id>
<attribute>
<name>title</name>
<type>String</type>
<null_value></null_value>
</attribute>
</structure>
</dictionary>
</dictionaries>
SELECT
name,
type,
key,
attribute.names,
attribute.types,
bytes_allocated,
element_count,
source
FROM system.dictionaries
WHERE name = 'products'
Puedes usar las funciones dictGet* para obtener los datos del diccionario en este formato. Esta vista no resulta útil cuando necesitas obtener datos sin procesar o realizar una operación
┌─name─────┬─type─┬─key────┬─attribute.names─┬─attribute.types─┬─bytes_allocated─┬─element_count─┬─source──────────┐
│ products │ Flat │ UInt64 │ ['title'] │ ['String'] │ 23065376 │ 175032 │ ODBC: .products │
└──────────┴──────┴────────┴─────────────────┴─────────────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────────┘
JOIN. En esos casos, puedes usar el motor
Dictionary, que muestra los datos del diccionario en una tabla.
Sintaxis:
Ejemplo de uso:
CREATE TABLE %table_name% (%fields%) engine = Dictionary(%dictionary_name%)`
Bien Echa un vistazo a lo que hay en la tabla.
CREATE TABLE products (product_id UInt64, title String) ENGINE = Dictionary(products);
SELECT * FROM products LIMIT 1;
Véase también
┌────product_id─┬─title───────────┐
│ 152689 │ Some item │
└───────────────┴─────────────────┘