البنية
format(format_name, [structure], data)
الوسائط
format_name— تنسيق البيانات.
structure- بنية الجدول. اختياري. التنسيق: ‘column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, …’.
data— قيمة حرفية من نوع سلسلة نصية أو تعبير ثابت يُرجع سلسلة نصية تحتوي على بيانات بالتنسيق المحدد
جدول يتضمن بيانات جرى تحليلها من الوسيطة
القيمة المعادة
data وفقًا للتنسيق المحدد والبنية المحددة أو المستخرجة.
بدون وسيطة
أمثلة
structure:
Query
SELECT * FROM format(JSONEachRow,
$$
{"a": "Hello", "b": 111}
{"a": "World", "b": 123}
{"a": "Hello", "b": 112}
{"a": "World", "b": 124}
$$)
Response
┌───b─┬─a─────┐
│ 111 │ Hello │
│ 123 │ World │
│ 112 │ Hello │
│ 124 │ World │
└─────┴───────┘
Query
DESC format(JSONEachRow,
$$
{"a": "Hello", "b": 111}
{"a": "World", "b": 123}
{"a": "Hello", "b": 112}
{"a": "World", "b": 124}
$$)
باستخدام الوسيطة
Response
┌─name─┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ b │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ a │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
structure:
Query
SELECT * FROM format(JSONEachRow, 'a String, b UInt32',
$$
{"a": "Hello", "b": 111}
{"a": "World", "b": 123}
{"a": "Hello", "b": 112}
{"a": "World", "b": 124}
$$)
Response
┌─a─────┬───b─┐
│ Hello │ 111 │
│ World │ 123 │
│ Hello │ 112 │
│ World │ 124 │
└───────┴─────┘