November 2025 newsletter

Hello, and welcome to the November 2025 ClickHouse newsletter!

This month, we have big news with our LibreChat acquisition, a data analyst's AI-powered warehouse build, 170x log compression techniques, and auto-exporting traces to OpenTelemetry.

Featured community member: Kiyose Ryu #

This month's featured community member is Kiyose Ryu, Engineering Manager at Smartnews, Inc.

Kiyose Ryu has worked at Smartnews for the past five years, where he's helped build a real-time aggregation system using ClickHouse.

Smartnews began introducing ClickHouse in 2020, and by 2021, had converted all advertiser reports to real-time. Advertisers need up-to-the-minute data to manage their campaigns effectively, which is why Smartnews prioritized delivering accurate, real-time reports. Kiyose Ryu shared the details of their implementation at the ClickHouse Tokyo meetup.

ClickHouse 25.10 sees a collection of JOIN performance optimizations. These include lazy column replication, bloom filter optimizations, and smarter push-down of complex conditions, delivering up to 24 times faster queries in some cases.

There are also several additions to the SQL syntax, including the <=> (IS NOT DISTINCT FROM) operator, negative limit and offset (perfect for getting the n most recent records but returning them in ascending order), and LIMIT BY ALL .

And finally, my personal favorite - as of ClickHouse 25.10, we can query the ClickHouse Arrow Flight server using the ClickHouse Arrow Flight client.

ClickHouse welcomes LibreChat: Introducing the open-source Agentic Data Stack #

We acquired LibreChat, the leading open-source AI chat platform, to create the "Agentic Data Stack" - combining LibreChat's multi-LLM interface with ClickHouse's analytical speed so users can query data in plain English.

Companies like Shopify, Daimler Truck, and cBioPortal are already using this stack to democratize data access, and our own AI-powered data warehouse now handles 70% of queries for 200+ users.

LibreChat remains 100% open-source under its MIT license, and we plan to implement deeper native integrations while preserving the platform's flexibility.

Streaming asynchronous inserts monitoring in ClickHouse #

AB Tasty's William Attache explains how his team built a comprehensive monitoring system to track ClickHouse asynchronous inserts end-to-end, from initial requests through flush queries to final part merges. The team created a custom view that joins data from multiple system tables to visualize the complete lifecycle of streaming inserts.

Along the way, they achieved significant cost savings by switching from JSON to RowBinary format and optimizing their batch sizes based on how ClickHouse actually creates and merges parts.

We built a vector search engine that lets you choose precision at query time #

Raufs Dunamalijevs added QBit to ClickHouse, a column type that stores floats as bit planes. It allows you to choose how many bits to read during vector search, thereby tuning recall and performance without altering the data.

From 0–1: Building our data warehouse with ClickHouse to enable self-serve analytics and observability at scale #

Viralo hit 10M users, and their PostgreSQL analytics setup collapsed, with dashboards taking over 30 minutes to load, CPUs maxing out at over 80%, and queries failing. They migrated to ClickHouse Cloud and implemented a medallion architecture, using SQL for all data transformations instead of external ETL tools, which reduced query time to under 30 seconds.

Notably, Shubham Bhardwaj's team constructed the entire warehouse using a low-code approach, leveraging Claude Sonnet for code assistance, thereby eliminating orchestration tool costs and demonstrating that innovative architecture and AI tooling can effectively replace complex data stacks.

Tracing the invisible: Building end-to-end observability in a real-time streaming pipeline #

When building end-to-end observability for their real-time metrics pipeline, Pranav Mehta's team faced a unique challenge: ClickHouse stores query spans internally, but it cannot use an SDK to push those traces to an OpenTelemetry collector, as is done with application services.

They came up with a clever idea of using an incremental materialized view that writes to a table backed by the URL engine, which points at the OTel collector API.

Now they can trace a request all the way from the application, through NATS JetStream, into ClickHouse query execution - and see it all in one view.

ClickHouse partners with Japan Cloud to establish ClickHouse K.K. and accelerate growth in Japan #

Earlier this month, ClickHouse announced the establishment of ClickHouse K.K., its Japanese subsidiary, through a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud.

