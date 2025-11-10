Jakarta In-Person Training - Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

Date: December 9, 2025

Time: 2:00PM - 5:30PM WIC

Duration: 3.5 hours

Location: GoWork Plaza Indonesia @ Level 5 Unit E021AB, Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.Kav. 28-30, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 10350, Indonesia

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1 : Introduction to ClickHouse

: Introduction to ClickHouse Module 2 : Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture

: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Pre-requisites: