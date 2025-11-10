🎉 ClickHouse welcomes LibreChat: Introducing the open-source Agentic Data Stack ->->
Jakarta In-Person Training - Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

Date: December 9, 2025
Time: 2:00PM - 5:30PM WIC
Duration: 3.5 hours
Location: GoWork Plaza Indonesia @ Level 5 Unit E021AB, Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.Kav. 28-30, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 10350, Indonesia
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Pre-requisites:

  • ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Hosted by

Maruthi Lokanathan

Solution Architect

