Observability at Scale with ClickStack

Date: November 26, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM CET

Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll get a guided introduction to ClickStack, the open-source observability platform built on top of ClickHouse. Designed for high-performance ingestion and analysis of logs, metrics, traces, and session data, ClickStack combines the flexibility of OpenTelemetry with the power of ClickHouse’s analytics engine—delivering blazing-fast observability without breaking your budget.

By the end of this session: you’ll have deployed ClickStack locally, ingested real telemetry data, and queried it using SQL and natural-language tools. Perfect for observability engineers, DevOps, SREs, and developers who want to build or scale their observability platforms. We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. You will also become a ClickHouse Observability Associate after passing the quiz at the end of the training.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1 : Introduction to ClickStack

: Introduction to ClickStack Module 2 : Inserting Data

: Inserting Data Module 3: Visualizing Data

Pre-requisites:

ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Familiarity with terminals and containers is helpful

Docker or equivalent

Permission to bind Docker to localhost on ports 8080, 4317, 4318

Know before You Go:

During the training, you will access your course materials in ClickHouse Academy. It is recommended that you create an account before the event HERE.

You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.

Register your interest. Seats are limited!