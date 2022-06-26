ClickHouse Keeper

Open-source coordination that scales

ClickHouse Keeper solves the well-known drawbacks of ZooKeeper and makes many additional improvements.

Join us in building the future of distributed consensus.
Coordination

Coordination without the drawbacks

In order to overcome some shortcomings of ZooKeeper, we started building a ClickHouse native Keeper from scratch based on our own requirements, optimized for usage in ClickHouse.

Easier setup and operation

No overflow issues

Better compression

Faster recovery

Less memory used

Additional guarantees

A replacement for ZooKeeper?

Keeper is a drop-in replacement for ZooKeeper written in C++, with a fully compatible client protocol and the same data model, and features these improvements

Compatible client protocol (all clients work out of the box)

The same state machine (data model)

Better guarantees (optionally allows linearizable reads)

Uses Raft algorithm (NuRaft implementation)

Optional TLS for clients and internal communication

When to use ClickHouse Keeper?

  • Most of your request are writes
  • Efficient memory utilization matters
  • Your project isn’t part of the Java ecosystem
  • You are managing a ClickHouse cluster
When NOT to use ClickHouse Keeper?

  • Most of your request are reads
  • You require scalability with a read-heavy workload
  • Java-based components are important to you
C++ + RAFT

Keep your system afloat with RAFT

ZooKeeper Implementation

ZooKeeper is implemented in Java and its coordination algorithm, ZooKeeper Atomic Broadcast (ZAB), doesn't provide linearizability guarantees for reads.

ClickHouse Keeper Implementation

Unlike ZooKeeper, ClickHouse Keeper is written in C++ and uses the RAFT algorithm implementation. This algorithm allows linearizability for reads and writes, and has several open-source implementations in different languages.

Apache, Apache ZooKeeper and the ZooKeeper logo are trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation.
