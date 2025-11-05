How F45 Turns 1B+ Data Points into 70% Higher Member Satisfaction

Date: Thursday, November 20

Time: 9:00 PT | 12:00 ET | 6:00 CET

Duration: 30 minutes

Join ClickHouse, Fiveonefour, and F45 Training for a discussion on how real-time analytics transformed member experience, unlocking real-time insights on 1B+ biometric data points ingested weekly.

We’ll cover:

F45 Training's Success Story (15 minutes): Greg Solak shares F45's journey migrating their proprietary LionHeart heart rate tracking system to ClickHouse with Fiveonefour's support, achieving 10x faster development, 50% lower costs, and +70% member satisfaction.

ClickHouse Overview (5 minutes): Setting the foundation for high-performance real-time analytics and the technical capabilities that enable these workflows.

Fiveonefour's Moose Framework (10 minutes): How Fiveonefour's development framework accelerates feature delivery and reduces "mean time to insight," enabling businesses to move from data collection to actionable intelligence faster than ever before.

Q&A with the F45, Fiveonefour and ClickHouse team. Bring your questions!