Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

Date: December 2, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT | 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CET
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
What you’ll learn: In this 3 hour instructor-led training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:
- Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
- Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
- Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
Pre-requisites:
- ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs
