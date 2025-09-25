ClickHouse logo
Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 3

Date: December 4, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT | 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CET
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll gain the skills and expertise to design, optimize, and run ClickHouse at scale. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll have the hands-on experience needed to take our official ClickHouse Certification exam and validate your ClickHouse expertise!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
  • Module 9: Sharding and Replication
  • Module 10: Managing Data in ClickHouse

Pre-requisites:

  • It is recommended that you have already completed the Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1 training being offered on either November 19, 2025 or December 2, 2025 and Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 2 on December 3 before attending this training
  • ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

Pablo Musa

Pablo Musa

Principal Curriculum Developer/ Instructor

