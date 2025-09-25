ClickHouse logo
Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 2

Date: December 3, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT | 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CET
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll gain the skills needed to solve real problems and build useful workflows with ClickHouse. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Professional!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse
  • Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
  • Module 6: Joining Data
  • Module 7: Deleting and Updating Data

Pre-requisites:

  • It is recommended that you have already completed the Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1 training being offered on either November 19, 2025 or December 2, 2025
  • ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Note: This is the 2nd training of the three-part Real-time Analytics with Clickhouse Training series. If you are interested in continuing your journey to becoming a ClickHouse expert and gaining the hands-on expertise needed to become a Certified ClickHouse Engineer, please register for the last session using the link below:

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 3

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

Pablo Musa

Principal Curriculum Developer/ Instructor

