ClickHouse Partners with Japan Cloud to Establish ClickHouse K.K. and Accelerate Growth in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO — November 6, 2025—ClickHouse, Inc., a global leader in real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and AI/ML, today announced the establishment of ClickHouse K.K., its Japanese subsidiary, through a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud.

Through this partnership, ClickHouse will strengthen and expand its presence in Japan, enabling more enterprises to realize the value of real-time data and accelerate AI-driven innovation and growth.

Japan represents one of the most promising markets for AI and real-time data analytics.

The Government of Japan has made AI adoption, data infrastructure enhancement, and the use of analytics technologies central to its national growth strategy. In its 2025 “Priority Plan for Realizing a Digital Society,” the Digital Agency emphasizes the nationwide implementation of AI, modernization of data infrastructure, and expansion of computational resources to strengthen industrial competitiveness*. This policy environment provides a strong foundation for ClickHouse to support Japanese enterprises in accelerating data-driven innovation and AI adoption.

By combining ClickHouse’s advanced analytics technology with Japan Cloud’s track record of helping global software companies succeed in Japan, the partnership will create new opportunities for growth across numerous industries.

“Japan is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing markets for AI and data analytics,” said Aaron Katz, CEO of ClickHouse, Inc. “The establishment of ClickHouse K.K. with Japan Cloud marks an important step forward as we deepen our commitment to the Japanese market. With Japan Cloud’s trusted partnership and local expertise, we will enable more Japanese enterprises to leverage real-time data to drive innovation and growth.”

“ClickHouse is redefining how organizations around the world harness the power of real-time data,” said Aruna Basnayake, CEO of Japan Cloud.

“We’re confident that our partnership will help Japanese enterprises move faster, innovate more boldly, and compete globally in the age of AI.”

*Digital Agency, Priority Plan for Realizing a Digital Society (Cabinet decision, June 13, 2025)

About ClickHouse

ClickHouse is a fast, open-source columnar database management system built for real-time data processing and analytics at scale. Engineered for high performance, ClickHouse Cloud delivers exceptional query speed and concurrency, making it ideal for applications that demand instant insight from massive volumes of data. As AI agents become increasingly embedded in software and are generating far more frequent and complex queries, ClickHouse brings a high-throughput, low-latency engine, purpose-built to meet this challenge. Trusted by leading companies like Sony, Tesla, Anthropic, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Lyft, and Instacart, ClickHouse helps teams unlock insights and drive smarter decisions with a scalable, efficient, and modern data platform. For more information, visit clickhouse.com.

About Japan Cloud

Japan Cloud accelerates the success of growth-stage enterprise cloud companies in Japan. Since 2000, we’ve launched and scaled more than 19 industry-leading companies in the market, including Salesforce, Marketo, Concur, Braze, Coupa, New Relic, PagerDuty, and Kong. By investing directly in each Japan entity, we serve as a true growth partner, offering access to a robust CxO network, specialized talent acquisition and leadership development programs, and a collaborative ecosystem of portfolio companies that drive shared learning and success. For more information, visit japancloud.jp/en.