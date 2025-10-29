Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 2

Date: November 26, 2025

Time: 11:30AM - 2:30PM SGT

Duration: 3 hours

Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll gain the skills needed to solve real problems and build useful workflows with ClickHouse. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Professional!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 4 : Modeling Data with ClickHouse

: Modeling Data with ClickHouse Module 5 : Analyzing Data with ClickHouse

: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse Module 6 : Joining Data

: Joining Data Module 7: Deleting and Updating Data

Pre-requisites:

It is recommended that you have already completed the Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

Note: This is the 2nd training of the three-part Real-time Analytics with Clickhouse Training series. If you are interested in continuing your journey to becoming a ClickHouse expert and gaining the hands-on expertise needed to become a Certified ClickHouse Engineer, please register for the last session using the link below:

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 3