Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 3

Date: November 27, 2025
Time: 11:30AM - 2:30PM SGT
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll gain the skills and expertise to design, optimize, and run ClickHouse at scale. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll have the hands-on experience needed to take our official ClickHouse Certification exam and validate your ClickHouse expertise!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
  • Module 9: Sharding and Replication
  • Module 10: Managing Data in ClickHouse

Pre-requisites:

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

Pablo Musa

Pablo Musa

Principal Curriculum Developer/ Instructor

