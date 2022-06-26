ClickPipes

Unlock the combined power of Confluent and ClickHouse Cloud through our direct and simple integration. With just a few steps, experience supercharging your Confluent streaming data with unmatched query performance in ClickHouse.

Join us in the Connect with Confluent program today — get started in ClickHouse Cloud and receive $300 in credits. Not yet a Confluent customer? Start your free trial of Confluent Cloud today. New signups receive $400 to spend during their first 30 days — no credit card required.