Cloud / Data Ingestion
ClickPipesBeta
Seamlessly connect your external data sources to ClickHouse Cloud.
Easy and intuitive data onboarding
Setting up a new ingestion pipeline takes just a few steps. Select an incoming data source and format, tune your schema, and let your pipeline run.
Built for continuous ingest
ClickPipes manages your continuous ingestion pipelines so that you don’t have to. Set up your pipeline and let us handle the rest.
Designed for speed and scale
ClickPipes provides the scalability you need to handle increasing data volumes, ensuring your systems can handle future demands effortlessly.
Unlock your real time analytics
Built leveraging our deep expertise in real time data management systems, ClickPipes handles the complexities of real time ingest for optimal performance.
Available Connectors
Confluent Cloud
Unlock the combined power of Confluent and ClickHouse Cloud through our direct and simple integration. With just a few steps, experience supercharging your Confluent streaming data with unmatched query performance in ClickHouse.
Join us in the Connect with Confluent program today — get started in ClickHouse Cloud and receive $300 in credits. Not yet a Confluent customer? Start your free trial of Confluent Cloud today. New signups receive $400 to spend during their first 30 days — no credit card required.
Apache Kafka
No matter where you’re running Apache Kafka, ClickPipes has you covered. Whether you have a self-managed cluster or are running Redpanda, Amazon MSK, or another service, ClickPipes handles setting up your custom Apache Kafka integration in 60 seconds or less.
Enjoy the benefits of a managed integrations platform without impacting your existing setup. Try our custom Apache Kafka integration today and effortlessly transfer data from Kafka topics to ClickHouse tables without compromising speed or performance.
