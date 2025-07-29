Free conference in Bangalore India
Oct 7 2025. Open House Roadshow
News & roadmap
Hear from ClickHouse leaders on the latest company and product news.
Technical track
Dive into the latest features for real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and AI/ML.
Meet your people
Hear talks from ClickHouse users, and hang out with the community in a networking reception.
Ask me anything
ClickHouse engineers answer your questions in a dedicated AMA area.
Main conference
An afternoon of tech talks, use cases, behind-the-scenes stories, AMAs, and... an after-party.
- Keynotes, deep-dive talks, live demos, and AMAs from the creators, builders, and users of ClickHouse
- Cap it off with cocktails and dinner
Heads up!
If you’re planning to attend the Deep Dive Part 1 hands-on workshop at 2:00PM, you’ll need to register separately from the main conference.
- 12:00PMRegistration, breakfast, AMA booth and demo stations
- 1:30PMKeynote: Product vision and roadmap
- 2:30PMClickHouse in action: Technical deep-dives and user stories
- Break: AMA booth and demo stations
- 4:00PMNot the Elephant in the Room: a CTO's perspective on building AI/ML workloads
- 4:30PMFireside chat
- Cocktails, AMA booth, demo stations, and dinner
Speakers
Our lineup is stacked with engineers, founders, and operators changing the game with data
Coming soon!
We’re curating an incredible lineup of engineers, founders, and data pioneers. Stay tuned!
Bangalore, India
Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE
8, Bellary Rd, Dena Bank Colony, Ganganagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560032
India
FAQs
For questions about the event or general inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]