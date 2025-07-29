Open House by ClickHouse

Free conference in Bangalore India

Oct 7 2025

News & roadmap

Hear from ClickHouse leaders on the latest company and product news.

Technical  track

Dive into the latest features for real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and AI/ML.

Meet your people

Hear talks from ClickHouse users, and hang out with the community in a networking reception.

Ask me anything

ClickHouse engineers answer your questions in a dedicated AMA area.

7th
October

Main conference

An afternoon of tech talks, use cases, behind-the-scenes stories, AMAs, and... an after-party.

  • Keynotes, deep-dive talks, live demos, and AMAs from the creators, builders, and users of ClickHouse
  • Cap it off with cocktails and dinner

Heads up!

If you’re planning to attend the Deep Dive Part 1 hands-on workshop at 2:00PM, you’ll need to register separately from the main conference.

Register your interest for the workshop here →

  2. 12:00PMRegistration, breakfast, AMA booth and demo stations
  3. 1:30PMKeynote: Product vision and roadmap
  4. 2:30PMClickHouse in action: Technical deep-dives and user stories
  5. Break: AMA booth and demo stations
  6. 4:00PMNot the Elephant in the Room: a CTO's perspective on building AI/ML workloads
  7. 4:30PMFireside chat
  8. Cocktails, AMA booth, demo stations, and dinner
Secure your spot

Speakers

Our lineup is stacked with engineers, founders, and operators changing the game with data

Apply to speak

Coming soon!

We’re curating an incredible lineup of engineers, founders, and data pioneers. Stay tuned!

Join us

Bangalore, India

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE
8, Bellary Rd, Dena Bank Colony, Ganganagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560032
India

Get your free ticket

FAQs

For questions about the event or general inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]

