Mumbai In-Person Training - Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

Date: November 21, 2025
Time: 1:30PM - 4:30PM IST
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Awfis Space Solutions, 14TH FLOOR, INS Tower, G Block, opposite to trident hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, BKC Mumbai 400051
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Pre-requisites:

  • ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Hosted by

Rakesh Puttaswamy

Solution Architect

