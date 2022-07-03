Empathy at work

We believe inclusion is empathy put to work. Empathy is the ability to place yourself in the shoes of others — to desire understanding of their thoughts, feelings, and needs. Empathy is also knowing that we don’t know it all and need to approach other people with the humility to learn. We expect an openness to diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and approaches; awareness of biases; and the courage to act. Our ability to think differently from one another is exactly what makes us innovative. We believe innovation happens in spaces that enable everyone to show up to work as they are, in an environment that is safe and open.