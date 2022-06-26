ClickHouse cookie policy

Last Updated: November 1, 2023

Archived version here

This Cookie Policy explains how ClickHouse, Inc. and it affiliates and subsidiaries (“ClickHouse”, “we”, “us” and “our”) uses cookies and similar technologies in connection with its website and any other website that we own or control and which posts or links to this Cookie Policy (collectively, the “Sites”).

What are cookies?

Cookies are small data files that are placed on your computer or mobile device when you visit a website. Cookies serve different purposes, like helping us understand how a site is being used, letting you navigate between pages efficiently, remembering your preferences and generally improving your browsing experience.

Our sites may use both session cookies (which expire once you close your web browser) and persistent cookies (which stay on your computer or mobile device until you delete them).

We use two types of cookies: (1) first party cookies, served directly by us to your computer or mobile device, which we use to recognize your computer or mobile device when it revisits our Sites; and (2) third party cookies, which are served by service providers or business partners on our Sites, and can be used by these parties to recognize your computer or mobile device when it visits other websites. Third party cookies can be used for a variety of purposes, including site analytics, advertising and social media features.

The categories of cookies that we use on our Sites are described below.

Essential cookies : These cookies are strictly necessary to provide you with services available through our Sites and to use some of its features, such as access to secure areas. Refusal of these cookies may impact Site functionality.

: These cookies are strictly necessary to provide you with services available through our Sites and to use some of its features, such as access to secure areas. Refusal of these cookies may impact Site functionality. Performance and functionality cookies . These cookies are used to enhance the performance and functionality of our Sites but are non-essential to their use. However, without these cookies, certain functionality may become unavailable and we will not be able to conduct analytics to optimize site functionality and performance.

. These cookies are used to enhance the performance and functionality of our Sites but are non-essential to their use. However, without these cookies, certain functionality may become unavailable and we will not be able to conduct analytics to optimize site functionality and performance. Analytics and customization cookies : These cookies collect information that is used either in aggregate form to help us understand how our Sites are being used or how effective our marketing campaigns are, or to help us customize our Sites for you. Without these cookies, we will not be able to analyze your site usage to provide custom content.

: These cookies collect information that is used either in aggregate form to help us understand how our Sites are being used or how effective our marketing campaigns are, or to help us customize our Sites for you. Without these cookies, we will not be able to analyze your site usage to provide custom content. Advertising cookies: These cookies are used to make advertising messages more relevant to you. They perform functions like preventing the same ad from continuously re-appearing, ensuring that ads are properly displayed for advertisers, and in some cases selecting advertisements that are based on your interests.

Other technologies

In addition to cookies, our Sites may use other technologies such as pixel tags to collect information automatically.

We may use browser web storage (including via HTML5), also known as locally stored objects (“LSOs”), for similar purposes as cookies. Browser web storage enables the storage of a larger amount of data than cookies. Your web browser may provide functionality to clear your browser web storage.

We may also use web beacons (which are also known as pixel tags and clear GIFs) on our Sites and in our HTML formatted emails to track the actions of users on our Sites and interactions with our emails. Unlike cookies, which are stored on the hard drive of your computer or mobile device by a website, web beacons are embedded invisibly on webpages or within HTML formatted emails. We may also build JavaScript into our Sites, which activate when you request an HTML page with JavaScript in it. The script is sent to the browser and serves a similar purpose to a web beacon. Web beacons and JavaScript are used to demonstrate that a webpage was accessed or that certain content was viewed, typically to measure the success of our marketing campaigns or engagement with our emails and to compile statistics about usage of the Sites, so that we can manage our content more effectively.

Your choices

There are a number of ways that you can opt-out or manage cookies. Your options for controlling what information cookies and similar technologies collect about you include:

Your cookie settings. When you visit our Sites, depending on where you are located, we may show you a notice which tells you how and why we use certain cookies and provide you the ability to opt out of certain cookie use (other than Essential cookies necessary to provide our Sites).

When you visit our Sites, depending on where you are located, we may show you a notice which tells you how and why we use certain cookies and provide you the ability to opt out of certain cookie use (other than Essential cookies necessary to provide our Sites). Blocking cookies in your browser. Most browsers let you remove or reject cookies. To do this, follow the instructions in your browser settings. Many browsers accept cookies by default until you change your settings.

Most browsers let you remove or reject cookies. To do this, follow the instructions in your browser settings. Many browsers accept cookies by default until you change your settings. Using privacy plug-ins or browsers. You can block our websites from setting cookies used for interest-based ads by using a browser with privacy features, like Brave, or installing browser plugins like Privacy Badger, Ghostery, or uBlock Origin, and configuring them to block third party cookies/trackers. You can also opt out of Google Analytics by downloading and installing the browser plug-in available at: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.

You can block our websites from setting cookies used for interest-based ads by using a browser with privacy features, like Brave, or installing browser plugins like Privacy Badger, Ghostery, or uBlock Origin, and configuring them to block third party cookies/trackers. You can also opt out of Google Analytics by downloading and installing the browser plug-in available at: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout. Blocking advertising ID use in your mobile settings. Your mobile device settings may provide functionality to limit use of the advertising ID associated with your mobile device for interest-based advertising purposes.

Note that because these opt-out mechanisms are specific to the device or browser on which they are exercised, you will need to opt out on every browser and device that you use.

Do not track. Some Internet browsers may be configured to send “Do Not Track” signals to the online services that you visit. We currently do not respond to "Do Not Track" or similar signals. To find out more about "Do Not Track," please visit http://www.allaboutdnt.com.

If you do not accept our cookies, you may experience some inconvenience in your use of our Sites. For example, we may not be able to recognize your computer or mobile device and you may need to log in every time you visit our Sites.

For more information about how we collect, use and share your information, see our Privacy Policy.

Changes

Information about the cookies we use may be updated from time to time, so please check back on a regular basis for any changes.

Questions

If you have any questions about this Cookie Policy, please contact us by email at [email protected] .