AI Engineering Summit Tokyo にて ClickHouse ブースへお立ち寄りください

2025年12月16日に開催される AI Engineering Summit Tokyo にClickHouseが出展いたします。ぜひ当社ブースにお立ち寄りいただき、世界最速のオープンソース分析データベースが、いかにしてチームの迅速な意思決定と高効率なデータ分析を支援しているかをご覧ください。

ClickHouseはスピード、スケーラビリティ、効率性を追求して設計されており、モダンなデータアプリケーションにおけるリアルタイム分析を実現します。予算を抑えながらも、数十億行のデータをミリ秒単位で分析する方法を、ぜひ当社セッションにてご体感ください。

個別相談をご希望ですか？ ClickHouse がどのように貴社のアーキテクチャに適合するか、弊社チームとの1対1のミーティングをご予約いただけます。

Visit the ClickHouse booth at AI Engineering Summit Tokyo

Join ClickHouse at AI Engineering Summit Tokyo on December 16, 2025, and discover how we’re helping teams move faster with the world’s fastest open-source analytical database. Built for speed, scale, and efficiency, ClickHouse powers real-time insights for modern data applications. Stop by our booth and join our talks to learn how you can analyze billions of rows in milliseconds, without breaking your budget.

Want to connect 1:1? Book a meeting with our team to explore how ClickHouse fits into your architecture.