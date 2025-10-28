ClickHouse announces Series C extension and key leadership hires ->->
ClickHouse logo
Sign in

AI Engineering Summit Tokyo

AI Engineering Summit Tokyo にて ClickHouse ブースへお立ち寄りください

2025年12月16日に開催される AI Engineering Summit Tokyo にClickHouseが出展いたします。ぜひ当社ブースにお立ち寄りいただき、世界最速のオープンソース分析データベースが、いかにしてチームの迅速な意思決定と高効率なデータ分析を支援しているかをご覧ください。

ClickHouseはスピード、スケーラビリティ、効率性を追求して設計されており、モダンなデータアプリケーションにおけるリアルタイム分析を実現します。予算を抑えながらも、数十億行のデータをミリ秒単位で分析する方法を、ぜひ当社セッションにてご体感ください。

個別相談をご希望ですか？ ClickHouse がどのように貴社のアーキテクチャに適合するか、弊社チームとの1対1のミーティングをご予約いただけます。

Visit the ClickHouse booth at AI Engineering Summit Tokyo

Join ClickHouse at AI Engineering Summit Tokyo on December 16, 2025, and discover how we’re helping teams move faster with the world’s fastest open-source analytical database. Built for speed, scale, and efficiency, ClickHouse powers real-time insights for modern data applications. Stop by our booth and join our talks to learn how you can analyze billions of rows in milliseconds, without breaking your budget.

Want to connect 1:1? Book a meeting with our team to explore how ClickHouse fits into your architecture.

Loading form...

Upcoming events

Amsterdam User Conference
Event
Amsterdam User Conference
Oct 28, 2025
Amsterdam (Netherlands)
Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1
Live Training
Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1
Oct 28, 2025
Zoom (Virtual)
Amsterdam In-Person Training - ClickHouse Deep Dive Part 1
Live Training
Amsterdam In-Person Training - ClickHouse Deep Dive Part 1
Oct 28, 2025
Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Products

Resources

Company

Join our community

Comparisons

ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2025 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy