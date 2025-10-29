ClickHouse announces Series C extension and key leadership hires ->->
Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

Date: November 25, 2025
Time: 11:30AM - 2:30PM SGT
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Pre-requisites:

  • ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Note: This training is part of a three-part series. If you are interested in leveling up and continuing your journey to becoming a ClickHouse Database Professional, please register using the following links:

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 2
Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 3

Hosted by

Pablo Musa

Pablo Musa

Principal Curriculum Developer/ Instructor

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

