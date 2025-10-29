Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

Date: November 25, 2025

Time: 11:30AM - 2:30PM SGT

Duration: 3 hours

Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1 : Introduction to ClickHouse

Module 2 : Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture

Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Pre-requisites:

ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Note: This training is part of a three-part series. If you are interested in leveling up and continuing your journey to becoming a ClickHouse Database Professional, please register using the following links:

