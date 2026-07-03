Dos objetos
uniqThetaUnion
uniqThetaSketch para realizar una unión (operación de conjuntos ∪); el resultado es un nuevo
uniqThetaSketch.
Argumentos
uniqThetaUnion(uniqThetaSketch,uniqThetaSketch)
uniqThetaSketch– objeto uniqThetaSketch.
SELECT finalizeAggregation(uniqThetaUnion(a, b)) AS a_union_b, finalizeAggregation(a) AS a_cardinality, finalizeAggregation(b) AS b_cardinality
FROM
(SELECT arrayReduce('uniqThetaState',[1,2]) AS a, arrayReduce('uniqThetaState',[2,3,4]) AS b );
┌─a_union_b─┬─a_cardinality─┬─b_cardinality─┐
│ 4 │ 2 │ 3 │
└───────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┘
Dos objetos uniqThetaSketch para calcular su intersección (operación de conjuntos ∩); el resultado es un nuevo uniqThetaSketch.
uniqThetaIntersect
Argumentos
uniqThetaIntersect(uniqThetaSketch,uniqThetaSketch)
uniqThetaSketch– objeto uniqThetaSketch.
SELECT finalizeAggregation(uniqThetaIntersect(a, b)) AS a_intersect_b, finalizeAggregation(a) AS a_cardinality, finalizeAggregation(b) AS b_cardinality
FROM
(SELECT arrayReduce('uniqThetaState',[1,2]) AS a, arrayReduce('uniqThetaState',[2,3,4]) AS b );
┌─a_intersect_b─┬─a_cardinality─┬─b_cardinality─┐
│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
└───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┘
Dos objetos uniqThetaSketch para realizar un cálculo a_not_b (operación de conjuntos ×); el resultado es un nuevo uniqThetaSketch.
uniqThetaNot
Argumentos
uniqThetaNot(uniqThetaSketch,uniqThetaSketch)
uniqThetaSketch– objeto
uniqThetaSketch.
SELECT finalizeAggregation(uniqThetaNot(a, b)) AS a_not_b, finalizeAggregation(a) AS a_cardinality, finalizeAggregation(b) AS b_cardinality
FROM
(SELECT arrayReduce('uniqThetaState',[2,3,4]) AS a, arrayReduce('uniqThetaState',[1,2]) AS b );
Véase también
┌─a_not_b─┬─a_cardinality─┬─b_cardinality─┐
│ 2 │ 3 │ 2 │
└─────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┘