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Las funciones uniqTheta operan sobre dos objetos uniqThetaSketch para realizar cálculos de operaciones de conjuntos como ∪ / ∩ / × (union/intersect/not) y devuelven un nuevo objeto uniqThetaSketch que contiene el resultado. Un objeto uniqThetaSketch se construye mediante la función de agregación uniqTheta con -State. UniqThetaSketch es una estructura de datos para almacenar conjuntos de valores aproximados. Para obtener más información, consulte: Theta Sketch Framework.

uniqThetaUnion

Dos objetos uniqThetaSketch para realizar una unión (operación de conjuntos ∪); el resultado es un nuevo uniqThetaSketch.
Argumentos
  • uniqThetaSketch – objeto uniqThetaSketch.
Ejemplo

uniqThetaIntersect

Dos objetos uniqThetaSketch para calcular su intersección (operación de conjuntos ∩); el resultado es un nuevo uniqThetaSketch.
Argumentos
  • uniqThetaSketch – objeto uniqThetaSketch.
Ejemplo

uniqThetaNot

Dos objetos uniqThetaSketch para realizar un cálculo a_not_b (operación de conjuntos ×); el resultado es un nuevo uniqThetaSketch.
Argumentos
  • uniqThetaSketch – objeto uniqThetaSketch.
Ejemplo
Véase también
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026